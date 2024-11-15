8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 15, 2024
N1.1m Allegation Of Extortion; A Baseless Attempt To Tarnish Police Reputation In Zone 9 – PPRO Clears Air

Crime
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Nigeria Police, Zone 9 Umuahia refuted the allegation against officers In the zone extorting #1,100,000 from one Kingsley Chigozie which is circulated on social media platforms.

In a statement made available to Impartial Observers on Thursday, DSP Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudera, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer said that the Zonal Command vehemently refutes these claims, describing them as baseless and an attempt to tarnish its reputation.

“For the benefit of doubt, the facts of the case are presented as follows:

“1. The Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), Ohafia Branch, filed a petition on October 29, 2024, accusing Kingsley of operating an unregistered chemist, selling unapproved drugs, and performing illegal abortions.

“2. Following approval by the AIG Zone 9, a search warrant was executed in Kingsley’s premises, leading to the recovery of various illegal substances and forged documents, including tramadol, codeine, and other controlled drugs. Also recovered are forged certificates of registration with NAPPMED and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, which were found to be forged.

“3. Kingsley confessed to forging these certificates and conducting 10 illegal abortions, which was corroborated by statements from some victims.

“It is important to note that the allegation of extortion is unfounded and appear to be a ploy by Kingsley to evade justice. The Assistant Inspector-General of Police has, therefore, ordered a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The public is urged to disregard the false claims circulating online, as Zone 9 Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, public security and safety.” Police Press statement.

