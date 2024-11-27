8.4 C
Ebonyi Govt Suspends 2 Commissioners, Others Over Misconduct

Politics
From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki
Ebonyi state government under the administration of Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has suspended two commissioners and three other government officials over gross misconduct.
The Commissioner for Information and state orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor disclosed this Tuesday, during a press briefing in his office, at Abakaliki.
He said, “Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three (3) months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.
“Also to proceed on a three-month suspension are the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.
“In view of the development, the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended Commissioner.”
“The suspended government officials are to hand over all government properties in their possession including vehicles to the Secretary to the Government on or before the close of work on Monday, November 25, 2024.” Okpor added
