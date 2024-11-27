I’ll Contribute my Quota to Ensure HIV/AIDS Free Society by 2030 – Hon. Nwogba

…as EBOSACA begins HIV campaign

From Nnenna- Mba- Abakaliki

As part of activities to mark the World AIDS Day,

Chairman, Abakaliki local government area, Hon. Stephen Ebere Nwogba, has pledged to contribute his quota in the fight against HIV/AIDS, while ensuring that by 2030, the society becomes free from the virus.

Hon. Nwogba made the pledge during the campaign against HIV/AIDS by Ebonyi state Agency for Control of AIDS, EBOSACA, in Abakaliki local government area, Ebonyi state.

Flagging off the campaign against HIV/AIDS, the Council Chairman who was been honoured as Ambassador of War Against HIV/AIDS urged the community members to be attentive during the sensitisation so they can help push the message to the hinterland.

The essence of the campaign which is to sensitize the people especially at the grassroot, about HIV virus, making them have in depth knowledge about what is called HIV which is normal like every other sickness, thereby preventing discrimination and stigmatization among carriers of the virus.

Addressing traditional rulers, town union leaders and others, Nwogba maintained that for a society to be free of HIV/AIDS, it’s entirely dependent on them.

He said, “this is a very important program, if AIDS will go from our environment is all left for us. The town leaders, community and youth leaders, women group are all here to take this message home. Listen attentively and apply what is being taught here at home.

Adding, “we will complement the efforts of EBOSACA by providing all necessary things to make sure we back up this assignment.”

Speaking, Prince Iteshi Chibueze, the executive director of the agency while thanking God, appreciated Governor Francis Nwifuru, for approving the awareness campaign to the grassroot level on HIV preventive measures. He commended the Abakaliki Council Chairman for mobilising the traditional rulers, youth/community leaders, and women group, stating that their reaction has created positive impact to the communities, as they promised to take the message to their various communities.

Iteshi equally urged the people to willingly get themselves tested for free by the EBOSACA officials and for counseling.

The technical officer, Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, ECEWS, for implementing HIV self testing program in Ebonyi state, Collins Gibson, said as leading partners for HIV intervention in the state they’ve worked collaboratively with EBOSACA and other sister agencies in the state.

He stated that HIV implementation has been a welcome development especially for Ebonyi state people since it’s implementation, adding, “for us it has been a forward looking thing to achieving epidermic control by 2030.”

He affirmed that the agency is doing exceptionally well as they have almost 86% of case finding in Ebonyi state, while a good number of them have helped to sustain treatment. He however stressed that the challenges faced by the agency is how to breach the gap of testing the male population, testing sexual partners and families of pregnant women.