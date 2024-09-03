Finally, PDP Resolves To Suspend Wike

In a long-awaited but decisive move, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — once celebrated as Africa’s largest political organization in Africa — has finally stirred from what many have described as a paralyzing slumber induced by the fear of one man: Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This is no ordinary political scuffle; it is the culmination of months of festering tension, betrayal, and unyielding defiance that has shaken the very foundations of the PDP.

247ureports recalls that the origin of this seismic shift can be traced back to the PDP’s presidential primary, where Wike, then Governor of Rivers State, suffered a stinging defeat —a defeat that left him with deep scars and an insatiable hunger for revenge. His loss at the primaries was not just a personal setback but the beginning of an orchestrated campaign to undermine the party that had once elevated him to its highest ranks.

Wike, a man of formidable influence and unyielding ambition, set his sights on sabotaging the PDP’s chances in the 2023 presidential election. He threw his weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, abandoning the PDP’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in what can only be described as an act of political treachery.

Wike’s reward for this betrayal came swiftly in the form of a prestigious appointment by the Tinubu Administration. As Minister of the FCT, Wike found himself at the helm of the nation’s capital, a position that not only emboldened him but also provided a platform from which he could continue his vendetta against the PDP. His actions were a clear message to the party: he got the power, and was not afraid to use it.

Yet, despite his overt defiance and the damage he was inflicting, the PDP remained eerily silent. Why? Because of the loyalty and influence that Wike had spun within the party. He was not just a member of the PDP; he was a kingmaker, a political juggernaut who had played a pivotal role in placing key figures within the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC). His influence was so pervasive that even as he openly worked against the party’s interests, the leadership hesitated to confront him, fearing the potential fallout.

However, every storm has its breaking point, and Wike’s recent attacks on PDP governors proved to be the catalyst the party needed. His brazen declarations were a bridge too far, igniting a firestorm within the PDP that could no longer be ignored. The sleeping giant has finally awakened, and the time has come for retribution.

According to highly credible sources, the party’s leadership and patrons have reached a consensus on Wike’s fate.

“We have already decided,” a top member of the party disclosed, assuring the inevitability of Wike’s suspension. The source emphasized that the party intends to follow due process meticulously, ensuring that Wike does not have the legal grounds to challenge the decision in court.

“We have already submitted his name to the Disciplinary Committee,” the insider source added.

“Take it from me, Wike is history,” the source concluded.

With these decisions and steps already taken, the PDP, once held hostage by Wike’s formidable influence, is now poised to reclaim its authority and purge itself of the elements that have sought to weaken it from within.

This unfolding drama is not just about Wike’s fall from grace; it’s also a sign of reawakening on the side of the party.

With these, Nyesom Wike’s political saga within the PDP is apparently drawing to a close, and as the curtain falls, the once-untouchable kingmaker now finds himself on the brink of becoming a cautionary tale.