It Is Fake News — Group Denies Alleged Intention of Moghalu to Replace Senator Ubah in the National Assembly

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The recent resignation of ex-stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chief George Moghalu from the party has been described as one that is unconnected with the replacement of the former senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, late Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

A group, GNM Media Centre disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, in reaction to the viral news and speculations that Chief Moghalu has interest in replacing late Senator Ubah at the National Assembly.

According to the group, the news is not only fake, but gossip from the gutters of crass journalism, as Chief Moghalu never, for one day, nursed feeling to contest for the position left by Senator Ubah.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the fake news being spread around by an online medium to the effect that our principal, Chief Dr. George Moghalu is contesting for the position of Anambra South Senatorial District and to replace the late Senator, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“While we do not wish to respond to gossip from the gutters of crass journalism, we deem it important to make a statement in order to realign the thoughts of the unsuspecting reading public who Anaedo online’ irresponsible publication might have terribly misled.

“For the records and purpose of clarity, our principal Chief Dr. George Moghalu, like other citizens of Anambra South Senatorial District, is still pained and deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved Senator, and his heart goes out to the family and loved ones.

“However, we hereby address the recent rumors and speculations about his intention to contest for the late Senator’s seat which must have sprung from the writer’s imagination.

“We categorically debunk these claims and assure the public that Chief Dr. George Moghalu has no interest in replacing our departed Senator.

“His main focus and passion remain fixed on serving our people as Governor, a position a lot of people strongly believe will enable him to make an enduring significant impact on our state’s development, growth and prosperity; and he is seriously preparing to contest the 2025 Governorship election and not just to contest but to win the election by the grace of God.

“To this end, we urge Ndi Anambra and all people of goodwill to ignore the fake news as it is false and a mere speculative piece, sheer fabrication and brazen effort by the online newspaper to mislead the public. Our Principal’s next line of action on the platform to be used to achieve his governorship ambition will be made known to the public soon.”