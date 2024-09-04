8.4 C
Imo: Staccato Of Gunfire, As Unknown Gunmen Attack Obowo Police Division

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

There is heavy panic in Imo State (Eastern Heartland) following serials of attack by unidentified hoodlums.

However, information available to impartial observers has it that Gunmen have also attacked Obowo Police Division in the State, a few hours after attacking Isiala Mbano Local Government Headquarters in Umuelemai town on Tuesday night.

A source who made this available to our correspondent, wrote:
i hope our gallant officers are safe. Heavy attack on at the Police Division. Please kindly find out especially about our officers.
Obowo Police Division by gunmen.

 

Meanwhile, Police public relations officer in the State, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the news as at the press time.

