PDP blasts Tinubu, says N1,000 fuel price brutal assault on Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wednesday condemned the increase in the pump price of fuel to over N1,000 per liter in various parts of the country, describing it as a brutal assault on the sensibility and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Limited, NNPC, had yesterday increased its pump price of fuel from N617 per litre to N897 per litre. An action, that has been widely condemned by Nigerians.

Reacting to the increase by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, PDP said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has plugged over 150 million Nigerians to below poverty line, noting that businesses are collapsing daily as the Naira now exchange for over N1,600 to a Dollar with over 34% inflation rate and over 40% unemployment rate which are expected to rise further with the latest draconian increase in the price of fuel.

Read the full statement below:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the punishing increase in the pump price of fuel to over N1,000 per liter in various parts of the country describing it as a brutal assault on the sensibility and wellbeing of Nigerians by the insensitive and arrogant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The thoughtless increase in fuel price especially at this time, is a huge recipe for crisis as Nigerians cannot bear its worsening effect on the suffocating economic hardship which they currently face under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

“The secretive and corrupt administration of the petroleum sector and persistent increase in fuel price under the Tinubu-administration without due regard to the wellbeing of the people is akin to pushing Nigerians to the wall and daring them to do their worse.

“The APC administration has consistently shown itself to be anti-people, unconcerned and deaf to the agonies of millions of Nigerians who can no longer afford their daily meals, medications and basic support for families due to the catastrophic high cost of living occasioned by the insensitive and reckless policies of the Tinubu administration.

“Today, under the Tinubu-led APC administration over 150 million Nigerians have sunk below poverty line, businesses are collapsing daily as the Naira now exchange for over N1,600 to a Dollar with over 34% inflation rate and over 40% unemployment rate which are expected to rise further with the latest draconian increase in the price of fuel.

“There is practically no hope in sight under the current APC government policies as major multi-national companies continue to exit our country in droves in the face of ill-conceived and ill-implemented macro-economic policies.

“The admission by the APC-led Federal Government that it has handed the fate of Nigerians to oil racketeers in the name of free market economy further validates the position of the PDP that the Tinubu-led administration has abdicated the primary purpose of government; which is to provide for the welfare and security of the citizens.

“President Tinubu is the Minister of Petroleum Resources and cannot exonerate his government and officials from the secretive and fraudulent management of the petroleum sector which is fast pushing our nation’s economy to the precipice.

“Moreover, it is inexplicable that the APC administration continues to increase fuel price despite the scandalous revelation in the public domain that it is secretly paying a whopping N5.4 trillion as fuel subsidy for 2024

“The APC government has now become an enabler of a cabal of corrupt APC rent-seekers who apparently derive pleasure in inflicting pains on Nigerians while hugely benefiting from the proceeds of incessant increase in fuel price to satisfy and fund their luxury appetite and consumption.

“With the hopeless state of affairs of our nation today, our Party wonders what President Tinubu, during his numerous trips abroad, says to his foreign counterparts in nations where leaders prioritize the welfare of their people!

“Nigerians will recall that the PDP had on several occasions offered constructive advice and suggestions on the management of the economy which the APC government in its arrogance in failure ignored.

“Our Party restates that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage and national refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N250 per liter in Nigeria.

“The PDP calls on President Tinubu to save the country from further socio-economic dislocation by immediately reversing the latest provocative increase in fuel price and revisit all life-discounting and suffocating policies of the APC government”.