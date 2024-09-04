Tricycle operators protest over fuel pump price hike in Warri

Tricycle operators popularly called “Keke” on Wednesday barricaded the Deco junction in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, to protest the hike in fuel pump price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNPC Retail Management has approved upward review of the pump price of petrol from N617 per litre to N897 litre, effective from Sept. 3.

The protesters marched from the Enerhen junction to Deco junction to register their grievance over the hike and its perceived scarcity

They converged as early as 6:00 a.m at the Enerhen junction to kick start the protest, and marched to block the Deco junction calling on the government to intervene urgently.

NAN reports that the Deco junction served as a connecting route to Enerhen junction, Hausa quarters and Okumagba Avenue.

Heavily armed policemen and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

NAN reports that business activities in the area were grounded for several hours including heavy vehicular gridlock and man-hour loss.

One of the protesters, Mr Omatseye Esijolomi, condemned the astronomical hike in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

“We buy petrol from the black market between N1, 400 and N1, 500. This has led to an increase in the transport fare and it is affecting our work.

“We are also paying a community levy, settling police and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) daily.

“We won’t have issues with that if the money is going into the government.

“We are suffering; the government should bring down the price of petrol and make the product available to Nigerians.

“The price is killing, we can no longer close our mouth, that is why we are crying out to the government,” he said.

Mr Monday Asuquo said that the peaceful protest was to the benefit of the masses.

According to him, the cost of transportation has increased astronomically and to the disadvantage of the commuters.

“We are embarking on the protest on behalf of the masses. We need the government to do the needful because people are passing through stress.

“Government should consider the masses and come to their aid. We need urgent intervention. Schools are resuming next week and things are increasing,” he said.

Mr Efe Odeya said that the commercial tricycle riders pay levies to the government and also renew their papers as and when due.

“We do not have anything against the government. They should reduce the price of fuel, that’s all.

“We are begging the government to come to our aid. We have the right to protest, so they should do the needful so that we work and take care of our families,” Odeya said.

NAN reports that most petroleum marketers sell petrol between N1,000 and N1,200 in Warri and Effurun areas.

NAN also reports that roadside sellers popularly called black marketers sell between N1, 400 and N1, 500 per litre.

The development had consequently triggered astronomical increases in transportation fare within the metropolis and inter-state.

Few vehicles were seen at the various motor parks on the popular Airport Junction in Uvwie Local Government probably due to the difficulty in getting the product.

When contacted, SP Bright Edafe, the spokesman of the Police Command in Delta, said that he had not been briefed on the development.