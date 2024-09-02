Canadian Govt To Collaborate With Rivers State On Healthcare, Economy

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has indicated the readiness of his administration to collaborate with the Canadian Government in building the healthcare sector and strengthening the economy of the State through investment inherent in natural resources exploitation.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. James Christoff disclosed this to newsmen after a closed door meeting with Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, and noted that the visit is to find areas of mutual benefits to Canada and Rivers State Governornment.

Mr. Christoff pointed out that he is interested in visiting the Absorption Oxygen Plant at the General Hospital, Eleme built by Canadian Government to assess its significance value to the State as he recognized the priority placed on healthcare by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

According to him”We talked about areas where we know there are some rooms for us to further entrench our relationship. One of the things I will be doing while I am here in Rivers State is to visit the Medical Oxygen facility that Canada provided significant support to and overseen by UNICEF.”

“Just knowing that health is a priority for His Excellency, I want to see for myself the Medical Oxygen Plant at Eleme General Hospital, to better understand how that is making a tremendous difference here in the State.”

The Canadian Envoy elaborated that the privileged discussion also centred on the natural resources in Rivers State just like what is obtainable in Canada in order to find approaches to collaborate in exploiting them for the benefit of both countries, Nigeria and Canada.

He stated that in terms of business development which is a two-way thing, it is part of his job as the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria to unlock the opportunities that is inherent for Canadian companies, adding that he is making great strides in that direction.

“So, wherever I go, when I visit governors across Nigeria, I always look forward to finding the areas where we might bring our companies and the host government to collaborate.”

“As I mentioned, the natural resource is one such area, and I look forward to further discussions with state governments, and how we might benefit collectively,”