Labour Party: Be grateful to God, take courage to step aside, group tells Abure

*Accuses him of abandoning those that lifted Labour Party to great height

By Toby Chuks

Amid what looks like a new beginning for Labour Party with the appointment of a new Caretaker Committee led by Senator Nenadi Usman, a mass movement group known as Oga Ndi Oga Foundation has called on the apparently dethroned National Chairman of Labour Party Chief Julius Abure to see reasons to be grateful to God and take courage to step aside instead of making move to drag issues with Senator Usman led Caretaker Committee over the leadership of the Labour Party.

Speaking to journalists on the latest development in Labour Party, the Founder/CEO of the Foundation High Chief Godwin Agbasimelo, a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the Party told Chief Abure to avoid being selfish and greedy but rather be grateful to God for granting him the golden opportunity to serve as the National Chairman of the party when God zoomed it into national limelight as one among the two major opposition political parties in Nigeria.

The Oga Ndi Oga boss, a renowned philanthropist who engineered the rise of Labour Party from Anambra State wondered what Abure is still looking for after raking billion of Naira as National Chairman during what could be described as booming era in Labour Party during which the Party had the opportunity to sell nomination forms to thousands of political aspirants nationwide and to produce a State Governor, Senators, Members of House of Representatives and Members of State House of Assemblies in many States across the Federation

Giving more insight on why Abure should step aside and not drag issues with Senator Usman led Caretaker Committee the BoT member pointed out that Abure has in recent time proved to lack the experience, capacity, competence and will power to move Labour Party forward considering the poor attitude and total neglect of stakeholders of the Party. He accused Abure of negligence to critical issues of the Party mostly in Anambra noting that he abandoned those who engineered the rise of the party for his selfish interest.

The Oga Ndi Oga explained how Abure abandoned him and the governorship candidate of the Labour Party that was kidnapped and yet to be released after he picked Labour Party and engineered the Party into mass movement that brought it to limelight in Anambra State during the 2021 governorship election prompting former Governor of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi to chose the Labour Party as the platform to contest election for President of Nigeria in 2023 general elections.

He went further “I made Labour Party what it is today, people like late Senator Ifeanyi and Senator Andy Ubah had at different points used Labour Party to run for governorship election in Anambra State but couldn’t make any meaningful impact on the Party, instead they used and dumped the party, but I picked up the party, nurtured and groomed it to a mass movement in Anambra State and subsequently Peter Obi came on board and the Party became a hurricane at the national level under Abure as National Chairman

“But to my greatest surprise Labour Party raked in billions of Naira from 2023 general election through selling of nomination forms to thousands of political aspirants who bought nomination forms for President, Governorship, Senate, House of Reps and House of Assembly elections and up till this moment Abure has never deemed it right enough to ask of me and the family of the 2021 governorship candidate. He never considered it right enough to send even a bag of rice to the family of the kidnapped governorship candidate knowing that the family have apparently lost their bread winner

He called on those who are trying to follow Abure to drag issue with Senator Usman to sheathe their sword and join hands with Senator Usman led Caretaker Committee to move the Party forward in readiness to taking over the helm of affairs in 2027 insisting that Abure has overstayed his welcome and needs just to thank God and step aside for Labour Party to move forward.