8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Basilia Igbokwe Emerges 9th Substantive Rector Of Fed Poly Nekede

National
Basilia Igbokwe Emerges 9th Substantive Rector Of Fed Poly Nekede

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of renowned academic Dr Basilia Igbokwe as the 9th substantive Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri Imo State.

A reliable source told our correspondent that she received her appointment letter on Wednesday September 11, 2024.

The appointment has expectedly thrown the polytechnic community into jubilation.

Her emergence is also significant because she broke the jinx of no staff of the Department of Humanities and School of General Studies becoming the rector of the Polytechnic.

Since the establishment of the Polytechnic there has been deep-seated discrimination and stigmatization of the School of General Studies and Department of Humanities with many of the polytechnic demagogues vowing that no member of staff of the department will ever get to mount the rector’s position.

READ ALSO  Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags distinction from London School

Dr. Igbokwe had come tops of the screening exercise carried out by the Rector Selection Board headed by a former Rector of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa.

She floored six other academics including the Acting Rector, Dr Onyemenonu C. C.

Dr. Igbokwe is the second female rector of the Polytechnic with the first being Dr. Celestina Njoku who served between 2010 and 2018.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Opposition Party Raises Alarm, As Uzodinma, APC Plot To Rig Imo LG Poll Exposed
Next article
Labour Party: Be grateful to God, take courage to step aside, group tells Abure

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Wike’s aide refutes land grabbing allegations against FCTA

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.