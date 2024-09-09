Benue: Lobi Stars Media Chief, Uja commends Alia on sports devt, seek media support of new board

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Head of Media, Lobi Stars Football Club Makurdi, Uja Emmanuel, has called on members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Benue state council to support the new Board and management of Lobi Stars FC Makurdi to succeed in the assignment.

Uja, a member of the Correspondents chapel and former Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN) in the state also commended the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia for investing heavily to the development of sports in the state.

Uja, in a press statement he signed and made available to newsmen shortly after the Governor constituted a new Board for the state owned Football Club on Saturday, said Governor Alia’s administration has invested huge sums of money in sports infrastructure and is doing more so that youths can be empowered.

Uja disclosed that “Governor Alia apart from upgrading the Aper Aku stadium to international standard, the entire Aper Aku sports complex is set to receive massive renovations of handball, Volleyball, Tennis and Basketball courts including the swimming pool, in order to grow team sports event, which Benue was known for years back.

“Governor Alia has also directed the officials of Sports Council to immediately set up Benue Female Football Club and recruit more coaches to discover and nurture talents at the Local Government Levels .

Uja also said Governor Alia has great plan to create employment for over 30,000 youths through sports development and

urged members of the correspondents chapel to take the lead in promoting the achievement of Governor Alia administration in sports.

He said “As a member of the Correspondents’ chapel, I found it necessary to inform you that the Governor has appointed me again , as the Media Head of the state owned football club, and I appealed to you, particularly as your very own to support him through quality reportage of his massive achievements in sports development which are unprecedented.”