Ebonyi: Abakaliki FC Scores Narrow Goal Against Rovers FC

Abakaliki FC Captain, Ezzama Ifeanyi at the football event

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

The Abakaliki Football Club has secured their first win of the Nigeria National League (NNL) season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rovers FC of Cross River State.

The game, played at the Pa Oruta Township Stadium in Abakaliki, started at 3:00 PM.

However, the Rice Boys scored an early goal, setting the tone for the match. Despite pressure from both teams and the referee’s decision to disallow a second goal by Abakaliki FC, the team stayed strong and kept Rovers Football Club from equalizing.

Speaking with pressmen , the Abakaliki FC team Captain, Ezzama Ifeanyi shared his excitement about the win and reassured fans of better performances ahead.

“This season has been tough for us, but we are happy to win today. The three points are for us, and I promise that we will collect all the points we lost, both in home and away games,” he said.

He also commented on the disallowed goal, saying, “It was not my plan to miss the goal, but I thank God for the 1-0 result. The referee ruled out our second goal, but I do not blame him for his decision.”

Our correspondent gathered that the victory ended Abakaliki FC’s four-match winless streak.

The Head Coach, Ifeanyi Onyedika praised the team for their determination, saying, “We are very happy to finally win. Although it is 1:0 but we are happy we won.”

The referee’s decision to cancel the second goal caused some controversy. Club Chairman Senator Obinna Ogba said, “I am happy we broke the jinx, from onward, I’m sure they will be winning. I don’t understand why the referee canceled the second goal, but his decision is final.”

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Richard Idike, also praised the team for staying disciplined. “I am happy, even though the referee disallowed the second goal, the team remained composed. This is just the beginning, and we’re confident they’ll continue to achieve great results,” he stated.

Rovers FC’s Head Coach Ezukwa criticized the officiating, claiming the referee’s decisions showed bias.

He also mentioned an incident where a fan harassed a journalist covering and called for further investigation.

Abakaliki FC is now set to play their next game in Lagos, with fans hopeful that the win marks the start of a winning streak.

