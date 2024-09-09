PDP Nat’nal Chairmanship: Hausa/Muslim Community in North Central drums support for Utaan 

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Hausa and Muslim Community in North Central states of Nigeria has called for support for Engr Conrad Utaan over his ambition to occupy the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Leader of the Community in the zone, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, who spoke to our correspondent in Makurdi on Sunday said they have numerous reasons for queuing behind him.

According to him, Utaan is a team player and has shown capacity and ability to carry everyone along irrespective of tribal and religious status.

He stated that the Chairmanship hopeful has been with the Hausa and Muslim commuties especially in their times of needs.

He recalled that when Utaan was in charge of the Social Investment Programme in the state, he empowered a lot of people in the state cutting across all tribes and region represented in Benue including over 10,000 women in their community.

Tambaya said “In the whole of North Central, Utaan has been with us. In words and in deeds, he has shown that he will carry everyone along in any office he finds himself irrespective of your status, religion and tribe.

Recall that Engr Utaan had pledged to reunite, rebuild and rejig the party to take over power and manage the country’s economy better when he wins the chairmanship position of the party.

Tambaya said they have confidence in him to do that and more to reposition the party for victory ahead of 2027.

He called on members of the PDP across other geopolitical zones of the country to consider him for the position to enable him build a more formidable party that can wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), return it to the people of Nigeria and ensure a robust economy.