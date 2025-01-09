8.4 C
Ugota Unity Cup: Green Revolution FC Onueke, Bombers of Amudo Emerge Winners

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki
The grand finale of Dr. Darlington Ugota Unity Cup has produced the Green Revolution FC of Onueke and the Bombers of Amudo FC as winners from the senior and junior cadre respectively.
In a thrilling football competition, Green Revolution FC defeated the Azuebonyi FC, while the Bombers of Amudo defeated the Flying Pigeon of Idembia with one goal each.
The grand finale of the event, which took place at the Onueke township stadium in the Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, attracted the presence of the state Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and a host of others.
Speaking at the event held at Onueke township stadium in Ezza south local government area, Ebonyi state, Governor Nwifuru represented by Hon. Richard Idike,  Commissioner for youth and sports development in the state, commended the sponsor of the competition for investing in his people.
He reiterated the state’s commitments to promoting sports activities in the state as a way of creating employment opportunities and generating revenues for both players and investors.
“To us, sports used to be just for fun, but now we have realized that it’s financially attractive; that is why today we have established the Abakaliki football club, and it is sponsored by the state.
“All the financial requirements for the club activities for the year have been approved by the state, and this is to demonstrate that the current government is committed to promoting sports in the state.” Nwifuru said.
Earlier, Dr. Ugota had disclosed that his intention for the football tournament is to observe the performance of players in order to help develop their talents and make them export football stars through the Estington Football Academy, which was unveiled at the close of event.
“I want to assure you that we are not going to leave anyone halfway, we have selected some persons who have displayed very well, and we are going to unveil our football academy, and those who have been selected would be automatically placed on scholarship in the academy” Dr Ugota assured.
Speaking on the prospects of the Estington football academy, he expressed optimism that it would go as far as being able to produce superstars at the grassroots level while reiterating his earlier determination to bring his investments home to develop his people.
“We are starting the academy from our local government level, which is Ezza South, then we move to Abakaliki, the state capital, then across the country.” He added
Meanwhile, the chairman of the local organizing committee, Barrister Ifeanyi Nworie, said the essence of the unity cup, which is aimed at uniting the people irrespective of political affiliation, cannot be overemphasized.
While congratulating the winners, he advised the youths to take advantage of the Estington football academy and improve their lives.
The winners of the senior cadre, the Green Revolution FC, won a grand prize of 2 million naira, while the 1st and 2nd runner-up took home the sum of 1.5 and 1 million naira, respectively.
Also in the junior category, the
Bombers of Amudo FC was awarded the sum of 700,000, while the 1st and 2nd runners-up were awarded the sum of 500,000 and 300,000, naira respectively.
