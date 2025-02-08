FIFA suspends Congolese Football Federation

FIFA has announced the immediate suspension of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), following escalating tensions between the Ministry of Sports and the football body. The dispute, which has been ongoing for several months, culminated in police intervention and the closure of the country’s sports facilities.

As a result of the suspension, Congolese clubs and national teams are now barred from participating in international competitions. Additionally, they have been cut off from crucial funding and development programs from both FIFA and the African Football Confederation (CAF).

One of the most painful consequences of the suspension, according to FECOFOOT’s Communication Officer, Rufin Loemba, is the impact on youth players. “The most painful part is that we have young players who were supposed to compete in the UNIFAC tournament in Cameroon starting on the 16th,” Loemba said. “This tournament is a qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and these are U17 players, the cadets. Now, the suspension has been imposed, and it hurts deeply. Football is the most popular sport in Congo, and you can imagine how this affects nearly 5,000 or even 10,000 people who rely on it for their livelihoods.”

Loemba stressed that the solution is clear: restoring the previous executive committee would immediately restore the legitimacy of the federation and its commissions.

FIFA’s decision comes after accusations that FECOFOOT violated its regulations, particularly in relation to political interference. The football body has been accused of dissolving the elected executive committee and establishing an ad hoc commission deemed illegitimate by FIFA.

Sylvain Samba, an executive board member of the Diable Noir Club, expressed his frustration over the dissolution of the committee. “To dismantle the COMEX, the collective of club presidents should have signed the petition. But the signatories were not the actual club presidents. Instead, there were forgers and impostors who likely faked signatures,” Samba said. “If Mayolas mismanaged the situation, he should answer to the right authorities—FIFA or CAF. Mayolas was duly elected.”

FIFA has set clear conditions for lifting the suspension: FECOFOOT must return its offices and facilities to the executive committee, undo any changes to the signatories of the federation’s bank accounts, and ensure the federation’s autonomy without external interference.

As tensions continue to rise, the future of Congolese football remains uncertain, with both the country’s footballing community and the international body calling for swift resolution to restore normalcy and legitimacy to the federation.