3,590 inmates on death row in Nigeria – NCoS

No fewer than 3,590 inmates across the custodial centres in Nigeria are on death row, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has revealed.

NCoS Public Relations Officer, Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar made this known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umar said that the total number of inmates in centres across the country is 84,741 comprising of 82,821 males and 1,920 females “as at Sept. 3, 2024.

The NCoS spokesman put the total number of Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATIs) at 57,750 comprising 56,303 males and 1,447 females.

“The breakdown according to their classes is: convicted inmates are 21,900 comprising of 21,519 males and 381 females, while lifers are 1,501 comprising of 1,478 males and 23 females.

“The total number of Inmates on Death Row (IDR) was made up of 3,517 males and 73 females making a total of 3,590,” he said.

Umar said that majority of inmates in custody were Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs), posing a significant challenge for the Service due to their high numbers.

He, however, assured that the Service was taking steps to addressing the issue and ensuring timely judicial processing for the Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).”

“Thanks to the initiative and backing of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, we successfully reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines and/or compensation.”

“The Service is also tackling custodial congestion through the construction of new facilities, expansion of community sentencing, improvement of court logistics, and implementation of various decongestion measures, in addition to the release of inmates,”he said.

Umar stated that the Service’s efforts to build partnerships with other agencies have paid off, leading to enhanced security and positive results in and around custodial facilities.

He said “the Service has taken steps to reinforce the security of custodial facilities against external threats, and we have maintained a stable and secure environment within our facilities, with no incidents of internal insurrection.

Umar also noted that the Service saw significant enhancements in the treatment and care of inmates, particularly in the areas of personal reformation, rehabilitation programs, and successful reintegration into society.

He added that the partnership between the NCoS and NOUN was yielding practical results, with a significant number of inmates enrolled in various academic programs, including advanced degrees, while serving their sentences.

He said that a total of 1,282 inmates were enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special study centre as at August 31, 2024.

“A break down according to thier various programmes include: total number of NOUN inmates students studying for Bachelor of Sciences (B.Sc) as at August 31 is 1,215.

“Total number of NOUN inmates students studying for Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) and Master as at August, 31 is 62

“Also, a total number of NOUN inmates Students Studying for Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) are five and three are currently writing their thesis ,”he said.