In Anambra, Wife Connives with Children to Tie Up Their 75-Year-Old Father, Beat Him with Iron Rod

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In what could be best described as a sacrilege, a wife have connived with her two children to tie and beat up their 75-year-old father with iron rod in Anambra State.

The incident happened in Awba Ofemili Community in Awka North Local Government Area of the State, as was confirmed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu.

According to her the three suspects have been arrested for the sacrilegious act, following a report lodged in the Ministry by the victim, Mr. Romanus Obidigwe, who is also a retired senior civil servant.

It was further gathered from the statement that the victim had been suffering and enduring several other torments and maltreatment from his wife and and children for years before the recent gang-up attack which occured after he inquired to know why his firewood was sold without his consent.

The statement reads: “The Anambra state government through the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare has arrésted one Esther Obidigwe, Ozioma Obidigwe, and Obuka Obidigwe for bẹāting their patriarch

“The arrěst was done after the 75-year-old victim, Mr Romanus, reported to the Ministry.

“Sharing his experience with his family at the office of the Commissioner, Mr Obidigwe, a retired senior civil servant stated that his family has been in the habit of bęäting him but what caused that particular incident was that his daughter, Ozioma sold his firewood without his consent and when he tried to know why she did so, they pounced on him, tied him up and use a rod in inflicting injuries on him.

“Mr. Obidigwe further revealed that the trio has since stopped feeding him of which he accepted in good fate and that they usually steal from him especially his first son, Obuka who had gone to the local government where he retired to claim his benefits.

“The patriarch bitterly lamented that it was for the sake of peace that he gave in to his wife’s compulsory “no sexual relationship” since the year 2000 till date. He also noted that it took the intervention of a neighbor before they stopped, after which they locked him out of his compound.

“When they were asked why they inflicted injury on their father, his son, Obuka, denied being present when an incident happened while his wife, Mrs. Esther Obidigwe confessed to the crime whereas the daughter, alleged that it was what the father wanted to do to her that turned against him.

“The Women Affairs boss, Hon. Ify Obinabo, who was visibly furious over the dastardly act, promised to make sure the patriarch gets justice.

“Hon. Obinabo, therefore, warned every member of the society to desist from crime, as the present administration is out to make sure the oppressed get justice.

“She also noted that her Ministry is not only meant for women and children but is instituted for the social welfare of everyone.

“As at the time of writing this report, the trio has been handed over to the police where they will be interrogated and charged to court.”