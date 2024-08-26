8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Soludo Warns Against Looming Flood Disaster In 8 LGs

S/East
Soludo Warns Against Looming Flood Disaster In 8 LGs
Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
By Okey Maduforo Awka.
Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state has warned residents along the coastal regions of the River Niger to begin now to evacuate from those areas ahead of the impending flood disaster in the eight local government areas.
The local government areas that are at the risk of flooding are , Ogbaru, Onitsha North and South, Anambra East and West as well as Ayamelum,Oyi and Awka North Council areas.
According to the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Sir Paul Nwosu;
“Anambra State Government hereby warns Ndi Anambra of the rising water levels of the River Niger. Flood prone Local Government Areas such Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Ihiala and Ogbaru are advised to be alert”
“According to a statement by the Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Umar Mohammed on Friday, floodwaters from countries in the River Niger system are gradually moving towards Nigeria, starting with Kebbi State”
T”he development is attributed to upstream activities in Niger Republic and Mali”
“While assuring that dam operators at Kainji and Jebba, situated on the River Niger, have been informed and are on standby, the agency stated that the dams are not currently spilling water from their reservoirs as of August 22”
” The risk of flooding is however, expected to peak by the end of August and into September”
“Anambra communities along the River Niger system are therefore advised to remain vigilant” he said.
- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra NMA Calls Off Strike . As Kidnapped Colleague Regains Freedom
Next article
ARTISANS Protest Detention Of 7 Members Over Payment Of N7m Shop In Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ex- guber aspirant advocates restructure of security architecture for citizens, to enable farmers return to farms

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.