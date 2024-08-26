Soludo Warns Against Looming Flood Disaster In 8 LGs

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state has warned residents along the coastal regions of the River Niger to begin now to evacuate from those areas ahead of the impending flood disaster in the eight local government areas.

The local government areas that are at the risk of flooding are , Ogbaru, Onitsha North and South, Anambra East and West as well as Ayamelum,Oyi and Awka North Council areas.

According to the statement signed by the Commissioner for Information Sir Paul Nwosu;

“Anambra State Government hereby warns Ndi Anambra of the rising water levels of the River Niger. Flood prone Local Government Areas such Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Ihiala and Ogbaru are advised to be alert”

“According to a statement by the Director General, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr Umar Mohammed on Friday, floodwaters from countries in the River Niger system are gradually moving towards Nigeria, starting with Kebbi State”

T”he development is attributed to upstream activities in Niger Republic and Mali”

“While assuring that dam operators at Kainji and Jebba, situated on the River Niger, have been informed and are on standby, the agency stated that the dams are not currently spilling water from their reservoirs as of August 22”

” The risk of flooding is however, expected to peak by the end of August and into September”

“Anambra communities along the River Niger system are therefore advised to remain vigilant” he said.