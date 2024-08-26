Anambra NMA Calls Off Strike . As Kidnapped Colleague Regains Freedom

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Anambra Branch has called off the indefinite strike embarked upon to protest the kidnap of Dr Stephen Ezeh, an Ihiala based private practitioner following the release of it’s member.

The NMA also urged Gov. Charles Soludo to declare a state of emergency on security in the area.

The body lamented the growing insecurity and kidnapping pointing out that these incidents are crippling the economy and health care delivery in the State.

The NMA in a Statement was signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Ifeanyi Obiaeli its Chairman and Secretary respectively on Sunday said the decision followed the release of Dr Ezeh from captivity of kidnappers.

Recall that Ezeh was kidnapped in Ihiala on Aug. 15 following which the NMA directed members to down tools on Aug. 22 after issuing a prior 48 hour ultimatum.

The NMA told members to return to work and appreciated everyone who contributed in whatever way towards securing the release of Ezeh.

“The total and indefinite strike action called by NMA Anambra Branch to protest the kidnap of our member Dr Stephen Ezeh is hereby called off following his release.

“Clinical services resumes 08:00 hours Sunday Aug 25.

“We appreciate the good people of Anambra for bearing with us through this trying times while we earnestly pray that this tribulation will not arise again.

“We appreciate our colleagues for their solidarity and doggedness in the face of the challenges facing the sector, especially insecurity and urge them to remain resolute and committed towards delivering healthcare to Anambra people,” it said.

The doctors called the general public, security agencies, professional bodies and corporate bodies to join hands with the governor towards achieving a peaceful, secure and healthy Anambra.