8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra NMA Calls Off Strike . As Kidnapped Colleague Regains Freedom

S/East
Anambra NMA Calls Off Strike . As Kidnaped Colleague Regains Freedom

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Anambra Branch has called off the indefinite strike embarked upon to protest the kidnap of Dr Stephen Ezeh, an Ihiala based private practitioner following the release of it’s member.

The NMA also urged Gov. Charles Soludo to declare a state of emergency on security in the area.

The body lamented the growing insecurity and kidnapping pointing out that these incidents are crippling the economy and health care delivery in the State.

The NMA in a Statement was signed by Dr Princeston Okam and Dr Ifeanyi Obiaeli its Chairman and Secretary respectively on Sunday said the decision followed the release of Dr Ezeh from captivity of kidnappers.

READ ALSO  Anambra NMA Embarks On Indefinite Strike Over Kidnap Of Member

Recall that Ezeh was kidnapped in Ihiala on Aug. 15 following which the NMA directed members to down tools on Aug. 22 after issuing a prior 48 hour ultimatum.

The NMA told members to return to work and appreciated everyone who contributed in whatever way towards securing the release of Ezeh.

“The total and indefinite strike action called by NMA Anambra Branch to protest the kidnap of our member Dr Stephen Ezeh is hereby called off following his release.

“Clinical services resumes 08:00 hours Sunday Aug 25.

“We appreciate the good people of Anambra for bearing with us through this trying times while we earnestly pray that this tribulation will not arise again.

READ ALSO  Unizk Reads Riot Act Against Campaign For Governing Council Election

“We appreciate our colleagues for their solidarity and doggedness in the face of the challenges facing the sector, especially insecurity and urge them to remain resolute and committed towards delivering healthcare to Anambra people,” it said.

The doctors called the general public, security agencies, professional bodies and corporate bodies to join hands with the governor towards achieving a peaceful, secure and healthy Anambra.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sarkin Gobir: Condolences and Lessons – By Dr. Aliyu U. Tilde
Next article
Soludo Warns Against Looming Flood Disaster In 8 LGs

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Onitsha South Stakeholders Endorse Emeka Orji . As APC, PDP, LP Collapse Structures

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.