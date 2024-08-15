Senator Eze Assures Constituents of Impact, Quality Representation

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial in the National Assembly, Engr Kenneth Chukwuemeka Eze has reiterated his strong commitment towards quality and impactful representation for his Constituency.

Senator Ken Eze made this known Tuesday, at his Amagu country home, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state, during a constituency briefing on his one year scorecard at the red chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Eze, who is the Chairman Senate committee on Information and National Orientation, enumerated some of his key achievements in the Senate to include; bill for an Act to establish Federal Polytechnic Onueke 2023, Bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact NBC Act 2024, Bill for an Act to repeal and re-enact Nigerian Press Council Act 2024.

Others, according to Senator Eze include:

Bill for Price regulation and Control, sponsored a motion to investigate the activities of Electricity Distribution Companies across the country, Co-sponsored a motion for an urgent need to balance Geo-political Representation in the ministerial appointment, Co-sponsored a motion for urgent need to withdraw from schools the book “Fundamental of Civic Education for Basic 8 (JSS 2)” and Sponsored a motion for inclusion of the construction of Ezzagu Ebonyi State /Amagunze Enugu State Road, in the 2024 budget.

Other motions by Eze are: Co-sponsored a motion on the poor state of road infrastructure and menace of gully erosion in South East of Nigeria, Co-sponsored a motion condemning the disruptive nature of sit-at-home demonstration in the South-East of Nigeria, Co-sponsored a motion on urgent need to historically investigate the disbursement of loans by Development Bank of Nigeria, NIIRSAL and related banks to Micro, Small and Medium scale enterprise (MSMEs) in Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, Co-sponsored a motion on the Urgent need to investigate alleged incidences of corruption and inefficiency at the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) located in Kogi State, among others.

Senator Eze revealed further that he has also paid WAEC registration fees for over 300 indigent students of his constituency who would have missed WAEC registration due to lack of funds and, also paid school fees for over 200 indigent students of tertiary institutions from the same zone.

He has also secured permanent and pensionable employment in Federal Government Agencies for over Fifty graduates as well as installation of solar street lights to various communities across the zone, among other interventions.

He commended his constituents for the massive support given to him during and after the election and assured that he will continue to champion any course that would advance the living conditions and health needs of his people.

The Senator used the event to announce two hundred and fifty million Naira medical outreach for his constituents.

According to him, we have mapped out two hundred and fifty million Naira (250,000,000.00) for free medical out reach for our people. This medical covers all kinds of ailments and will be holding on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th August at Onueke stadium. I want everyone with any kind of ailments to come and get screened and treated for free”.

Eze called on his constituents to continue to support the APC, Governor Francis Nwifuru and president Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their quest to give the right leadership to Nigerians.

There were good will messages from the council Chairmen of Ikwo, Ezza North, Ishielu and Stakeholders of the Zone.

The Senator used the briefing to distribute over one thousand bags of Fertilizer and cash to constituents.

The Chairman of the Association of Local Government Of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Chief Moses Ogodo- Ali Nomeh commended the senator for his magnanimity towards his constituents, noting that such was the hallmark of effective representation.

Mrs Jane Igboke, a Beneficiary at the event, thanked the senator and pledged to judiciously utilise the item in her farming endeavour.

Other Stakeholders who spoke at the event including a business Mogul,Arc. Christian Asaga, Deputy Principal Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Hon Ereke, former Commissioner for Local Government, Hon Celestine Nwali, Commissioner for Rural Development in Ebonyi State, Barrister Ikeuwa Omebe, Commissioner for Environment in the State, Hon Victor Chukwu, Council Chairman of Ikwo LGA, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, Council Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Dr Obinna Onwe, among others, commended Senator Eze for offering effective representation to the people of the zone and assured of their support.