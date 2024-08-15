Elim CVTC trains journalists on Climate Change Mitigation in Benue

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A Non Governmental Organization located in Ega Ibilla Oju LGA Benue State, Elim CVTC has organized a two-day training for Benue journalists on Environmental and Climate-Related Risks Mitigation.

The training was also to improve branding and visibility for the Enabling Resilience to Climate Change Related Risks through Local Civil Society Organizations Strengthening (ER2CC) project.

The project is co-founded by the European Union (EU) and Christian Blind Mission, (CBM).

The participants comprised of the media, the DG of Council of Climate Change, and representatives from the state Ministry of Water Resources Environment and Climate change.

Welcoming participants to the event on Wednesday in Makurdi, the Program Manager/Executive Director Elim CVTC, Emmanuel Egbodo, said the training was to equip journalists with a comprehensive understanding of environmental and climate related risks in Benue state, including their causes, effects and mitigation strategies.

The Executive Director who was represented by the project Coordinator, Mrs Rachel Achimba, said the training will also equip journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively communicate and advocate for climate change resilience in Benue State.

In his goodwill message, the Director General, Benue State Council on Climate Change, Dr Daniel Mailumo, commended the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, for changing the nomenclature of the Ministry of Water Resources and Environment to include Climate Change.and also for creating a department of Climate Change at the ministry as well as the council on climate change.

Mailumo who described the training as apt said it came at the right time as climate change is affecting the world, Nigeria and Benue state in diverse ways.

While noting that climate change can crumble the livelihoods of individuals and nations if no action was taken, Mailumo commended the funders of the project and enthused that Benue state government has long moved from the climate rhetorics to climate action and urged newsmen to join the government in sensitizing the public on the effects and possible ways of mitigating the trend.

Also speaking, an Assistant Director, Climate Change at the Ministry of Water Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Comrade Paul Idyu, who noted that climate change had come to stay lamented that environmental pattern are changing, rainfalls are no longer predictable as flood now comes at will.

He urged all hands on deck to sensitize the public against inappropriate climate actions such as improper waste management, deforestation, bush burning among other and to also promote tree planting, taking advantage of government programmes to involve in climate smart agriculture among other practices to mitigate climate change.

The resource person, the Environmental and Climate Change Amelioration Initiative, (ECCAI) Victoria Esa, represented by Mr Pius Ogolekwu, described flooding, deforestation among other as major climatic risks in Benue state.

He noted that river overflows, heavy rainfalls, poor drainage systems, poor waste management and deforestation has contributed in climate change and called for concerted efforts to protect the environment especially the biodiversity saying a lot of animals are going into extinction due to han practices.

He called on journalists to take it as a responsibility to tell the stories those affected by climate change and also sensitize them on available mitigation approaches to enable them adopt best climate practices and solutions for a climate resilient environment.