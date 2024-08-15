8.4 C
Prof. Pate Emerges Society of Nigerian Broadcasters’s Pioneer President

Professor Umaru Pate
Professor Umaru Pate

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

By Turaki Abdulhamid Yahya

Professor Umaru Pate has emerged as the Pioneer President of the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB).

SNB Electoral Committee Chairman, who is a former National Broadcasting Commission (NBS) Director General, Engineer Yomi Bolanrinwa announced this on Thursday after a rigorous process of election held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Professor Pate defeated Mr. Okoduwa Matthew Eigbobor, a former Zonal Director of NBC with 231 votes to become the Pioneer SNB President.

Speaking after emerging as the duly elected president of SNB, Prof. Pate thanked the esteemed members of SNB for finding him worthy to lead the association and promised to do his best to make it great.

Professor Umaru Pate (the Kaigamma of Adamawa) is a Professor of Media and Society and the current Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State. Before he was appointed the Vice Chancellor of the FUK in February, 2021, he had served as the founding Dean of the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano and the immediate past Dean of the School of Postgraduate Studies and the Ag Chair of the Committee of Deans and Directors in the same University (2019-2021).

Equally, he is the immediate past Vice Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) Advisory Group and a Member of the National Research and Development Standing Committee. Before relocating to BUK as a Professor, he had served as a Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Maiduguri where he rose through the ranks beginning as a Graduate Assistant, an Associate Professor in 2002 and full Professor in 2007.

