Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint with Bomb in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have launched an intensive manhunt on gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, in which he also revealed that yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked a Police team at a checkpoint, at the Omata Junction, Nnewi—Oba Road at about 9:20 am on Friday.

SP Ikenga further revealed that during an exchange of gunfire, one of the policemen was fatally hit by an explosive device thrown by the gunmen, while another was seriously injured.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam orders manhunt Operations on gunmen who attacked the Police team at about 9:20 am today 9/8/2024, at a checkpoint, Omata junction, Nnewi Oba road. The Operation led by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Nnewi Area Command is already working with the locals in the area to unmask and apprehend the attackers.

“Meanwhile, in the ensuing gun duel by the Police Operatives, one of the Police personnel was fatally hit by an explosive thrown at them by the gunmen, and the other who is seriously injured is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“To this end, the Police team has taken over the area. Further details shall be communicated.”

