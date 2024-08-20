Over N7b Paid From LGA Funds Into Kwankwaso’s Brother’s Bank Account At FCMB

The Kano State government under the leadership of the Abba Yusuf administration under the political platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party [NNPP] may down as one of the most compromised administration in the history of Kano State, and probably in the eitire north west geopolitical region.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained through a consortium of competent sources within the leadership structure of the Yusuf Abba administration indicates that all is not well with the financial management of the funds earmarked for the local government areas [LGA] in Kano by the federal government.

According to available bank documents, each of the forty-four [44] LGAs that make up Kano State where “instructed” to paid into a company account the sum of N9million every month. The name of the company is Novomed Pharmaceuticals Limited and it belongs to Kwankwaso’s blood brother – by the name Garba Musa Kwankwaso [see documents below].

According to sources, one of the transitional chairmen [TC] was charged with organizing the 44 LGA chairmen to make the said payment in the bank account at FCMB account number 5059490010. The organizing TC is reported to have cautioned the various TCs to be careful and to ensure no mistakes are made – that all procedures and protocols must be followed to avoid mistakes.

As gathered, the payments were for the purchase and delivery of drugs to the people of Kano State. An estimated sum of N7.7billion was paid into the FCMB account. Presently, there no evidence indicating that drugs have been delivered or purchased. Also, informed sources within the Yusuf Abba administration indicate that there was no public tendering of the contract before the said contract was awarded to Novomed Pharmaceuticals Limited. There was no public advertisement for the public to bid on the contract. “No evidence that the legal process was followed”.

But the Yusuf Abba administration have claimed not to be aware of the development indicating that they have alerted the anti-corruption agency in the State to launch a broad investigation into the alleged contract award and subsequent payments. The Governor threatened to take action against proprietors. This is as sources knowledgeable of the inner workings of the Yusuf Abba administration indicate that it is virtually impossible for TC of LGAs to make a N9illion payment without the knowledge and/or authorization of the Governor’s office. “The way it is set up in Kano, the TCs are mere political aides to the Governor”.

Beyond the call for investigation by the Yusuf Abba administration, aggrieved stakeholders who spoke to 247ureports.com in Kano point to the other pronouncements made by the Governor threatening to punish wrongdoers in his administration as mere Orwellian pronouncement. They recalled an incident where bags of rice and maize meant for distribution as palliative were found hidden inside the resident of current Secretary to the State Government [SSG], Malam Bichi and the resident of the current Chief of Staff [CoS], Alhaji Shehu Sagagi. Both the CoS and the SSG were the head of the committee in charge of sharing of the rice and maize.

Governor Yusuf Abba had made similar threats to his administration and to the general public that no one found hiding or hoarding the palliatives. Made available by the federal government will be dealt with decisively. However, as the bags of rice and maize where discovered by protesting youths at a warehouse inside the resident of two of his two most cabinet members, the Governor did not take action against the culprits till date.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress [APC] Kano chapter has written the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] informing the EFCC of the payments from the LGAs in the company belonging to the brother of Kwankwaso. [see letter below]

It is believed by many in the political circles in Kano that the supposed payments are aimed at a potential presidential race in 2027 by a candidate under the NNPP platform.

