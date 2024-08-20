Four Soldiers, Others Killed As Niger Republic Bandits Ambush Troops In Sokoto

Military has announced that troops of OPERATION HADARIN DAJI encountered an ambush by bandits at the general area of Bachaka Kurya Forest in Gudu Local Government Aarea of Sokoto State on the 10th of August at about 11:45pm, losing four personnel in the process.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, in a statement made available to News Point Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, said the ambush occurred close to the border with the Republic of Niger.

He said that during the fire fight, several of the bandits were killed, with weapons and ammunition recovered.

The statement added, “The corpses of the killed bandits reveal that it was perpetrated by a terror group from Niger Republic known a Lakurawa. Sadly, 4 of own personnel were killed in the encounter.

“The remaining of the terror group escaped into Niger Republic. Troops are however in pursuit to find and destroy the terrorist.”