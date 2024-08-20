Anambra APGA Releases LG Poll Guidelines.. To Commence Campaign September 12th

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Ahead of the conduct of the local government election in Anambra state the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has released guidelines for the ward , local government and state congresses to produce twenty one candidates for the excise.

Recall that the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC had fix September 28th as date for the election and had despite kicks from some political parties insisted that there is no going back on the process.

According to the Public Notice signed by its State Chairman Bar Ifeatu Obi-Okoye the party had also fixed September 21st as date for the campaigns across the twenty one local government areas of Anambra state.

Contained in the release Bar Obi- Okoye explained that the excise is pursuant to Article 24 of APGA Constitution and in strict compliance with the time table and schedule of activities provided by the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC for the conduct of the local government election in the state.

A run down of the Time table indicates that the Ward Congresses would take place on the 26th of August while the local government Congresses would hold on the 27th day of August this year

Also the commencement of campaign is fixed for September 12th 2024 after the final submission of ANSIEC nomination forms on the 31st of August this year.

Obi-Okoye further explained that the State Working Committee SWC is acting on behalf of the National Working Committee NWC and the State Executive Committee SEC of the party .

So far the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA is the only party that has made public the party’s guidelines for the nomination of candidates for the coming election.

Though the party had through consensus in line with it’s Constitution returned the current Transition Committee Chairmen and Councillors Obi-Okoye noted that the party would still go through the processes provided in the party constitution in compliance with the relevant laws of the party.