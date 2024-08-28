Moghalu, APC founding father decamps to LP

*fetes 100 widows, bags of rice

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a founding father of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief George Nnadubem Moghalu tendered his resignation from the party.

Moghalu, an erstwhile National Auditor of the APC, submitted his resignation letter dated 26th August, 2024, to the Uruagu Nnewi Ward 1 chairman of APC, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

According to the letter which read in part, “I bring to you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC with effect from today 26th day of August, 2024.

“Please Kindly accept this as a personal decision.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years

“I wish you and all the members of the Party the very best. Please accept as always the assurance of my best regard.”

Moghalu was a key founding member of APC, who played key role as Secretary during the formation of the party which was made up of many components of top political blocs.

He has ran for the governorship ticket of Anambra State on the party’s platform on two occasions.

Shortly after submitting his membership resignation letter he sat for breakfast with about one hundred widows from the senatorial district at his Uruagu Nnewi country home.

He used the opportunity to distribute bags of rice and other items to the widows

Chief Moghalu has been described as a very disciplined politician who has a decent policy and focus. He had never jumped ship to any other party.

He revealed that his next political move would be made public soon.