3 APGA Chairmanship Aspirants Battle Soludo Over Onitsha South Ticket

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Despite the conclusion of the Onitsha South local government primary election which produced Chief Emeka Joseph Orji as the Chairmanship candidate of the area, three aspirants for the position are protesting the emergence of the candidates insisting that the Gov Soludo should not impose a candidate on them.

The aspirants, Hon Onyebuchi Obi, Chief Chukwuma Akaliobi and Chief Promise Egbe in a resolution after their stakeholders meeting resolved that the choice of Chief Emeka Joseph Orji is unacceptable to them .

One of the aspirants for the Onitsha South local government chairmanship position, Chief Chukwuma Akajiobi (Ajuma) that they will not accept any imposition of a candidate urging the governor to ensure a fair playing ground in Onitsha South local government area.

Another aspirant, Hon. Onyebuchi Obi, mentioned that what led to free education in Anambra State was Governor Soludo’s casual visit to Urban Girls Secondary School, Fegge Onitsha. He praised the governor for the free education, free antenatal services, commitment to road infrastructural development in Onitsha South, and for ending touting activities, particularly in Onitsha South.

According to him, they are in solidarity with Bar Sly Ezeokenwa as the chairman of their great party, APGA. He also sought the opinion of the stakeholders regarding the party’s position on the nomination of the current TC chairman for the forthcoming local government election.

Also speaking during the meeting, another aspirant, who is the founder of the Admin Foundation, the largest Soludo Support Group in Onitsha South, Hon. Chief Promise Egbeji, said his foundation has impacted many people in Onitsha South. His aim in aspiring for the Onitsha South chairmanship position is to support the Anambra State Government by taking the message of the Solution government to the grassroots.

He commended and appreciated the governor for his good governance, which is evident in various programs facilitated through the Admin Foundation. Egbeji pleaded with the governor and the party to ensure a fair playing ground in selecting the party flag bearer, as this will consolidate the party in Onitsha South.

The highlight of the meeting was the stakeholders’ reaction, where they unanimously affirmed their solidarity with Bar Sly Ezeokenwa as the National Chairman of their great party, APGA.

They however commended Governor Prof. Charles Soludo for his infrastructural development in Onitsha South and requested his attention to Bida Road, Modebe Avenue, and Uga Street, as these improvements would enhance accessibility in Onitsha South.

The stakeholders pleaded with the governor and the party to allow room for the people to make their choice in selecting candidates, especially the chairmanship, emphasizing that the current trend in elections is based on the candidacy.

They urged the governor to consider the sentiments of the residents of Onitsha South and ensure a credible election.