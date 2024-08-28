Kaduna LG Polls: Youth group warns against ethnic division in Zango-Kataf

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Ahead of the Local Government election in Kaduna State, the Zango-Kataf Youths Vanguard for Peace and Democracy has said that any attempt to distort the existing peace between the ethnic indigenous tribes in the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area will be vehemently resisted.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Convener of the group, Isaac Tanko said they are a group of past and present youth leaders of Atyap, Bajju, Aghan and Ikulu, Hausa/Fulani, including CAN and JNI, operating under the aegis of Vanguard for Peace and Democracy, with core mission of promotion of peace and the practice of true democracy in Southern Kaduna.

According to Tanko, following the recent PDP Local Government Primary elections that returned Hon. Francis Sani Zimbo, the incumbent Council Chairman of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area, as its party’s flag bearer, which has sparked different reactions from different quarters, some sections felt short-changed.

He said they were obligated as stakeholders to respond due to the recurrence of “an abhorrent line of communication by mischief makers whipping up sentiment under various guises, which have littered the media.”

He alleged that “the unintelligent approach by these stakeholders has been to push ethnic divisive words and attribute the same to the Senator of Kaduna-South Senatorial District. They aim to incite certain ethnic groups against the Senator. We urge our people to resist these individuals’ attempts to cause chaos in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.”

‘Some of these divisive statements are not only condemnable but also an ignominy of dragging our Local Government and the Southern Kaduna region back to the conquered era of ethnic chauvinism. Meddling into the Politics of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area is the handiwork of some unscrupulous politicians who do not have the interest of our people at heart.”

“Again, Attacks on Senator Sunday Marshall Katung are an act of sabotage, and we are calling those behind the mask and others who have decided to continue the path of coming to public glare over frivolous issues to stop forthwith, especially when they do not have the moral compass to do so.”

“Any attempt to distort the existing peace between the ethnic indigenous tribes in the Zango-Kataf Local Government Area will be vehemently resisted. Zango-Kataf Local Government Youth Vanguard for Peace and Reconciliation wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the antics of mischief makers and ethnic bigots to stoke the flames of ethnic resentment, division, and agents of hate are bent on destroying the recent existing unity and peace which is being enjoyed by our Local Government under the administration of His Excellency Governor Uba Sani.”

“We are first human before any tribe, and we also should not breach the existing harmonious relationship due to the actions or inactions of some persons; perhaps they might have operated within the premise of the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to return the Council Chairman as the PDP flag bearer.”

“It is also pertinent to remind ourselves that mischief makers are being sponsored to deliberately distort the family relationship of the four major indigenous tribes of Zango Kataf local government, which is the political nucleus of the Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone.”

The group called on the aggrieved to refrain from fanning embers of distrust among the good people of Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“The PDP, in her political journey, knows more than all of us. It is important that the Zonkwa Constituency would. have to remain while the Zango Kataf Constituency takes over and governs the Local Government for 6 years in the spirit of fairness and inclusion and in the interest of development.”

“The emergence of Zimbo as the PDP party’s flag bearer should not cause any uproar, the reason being that there are other political parties in the contest. We urge all candidates to go to nooks and crannies of the Local Government to canvas for votes from the electorates instead of resulting to inciting ethnic tension. Our unity must not be traded in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.”

“We are appealing to our Royal fathers, who are custodians of traditions, to quickly intervene and broker peace amongst their subjects, to bring an end to the uproar, and further unify the people of Area.

We are calling on the good people of Zango Kata local government to give our Royal Fathers all the support as we look forward to interfacing with them. Henceforth, we shall reach out to other stakeholders, the Bajju, Atyap, Anghan, and Ikulu, including the Hausa Fulani from six wards, to give peace a chance,” the group added.

