New Leadership Tussle Cripples Ohanaeze As Wike Throws Weight

The death of the president general, Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has thrown the apex Igbo organization into a new type of leadership crisis that appears multi-prong – both from within the organisation and from external political pressures.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from multiple sources within the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo indicates that shortly after the announcement of the death of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu many within the leadership ranks of the Ohaneze Ndigbo saw opportunity. They were quick to begin jostling to fill the vacant position on an Acting capacity to serve out the remaining tenure of the dead president general.I n particular, the regional Vice President’s were holding secret nocturnal meetings at hotels in Owerri to negotiate among themselves who will fill the supposed vacancy.

This development did not settle smoothly with stakeholders who got wind of the secret nocturnal meetings by some of the Vice presidents from the south east geopolitical region.

The stakeholders were quick to nip Vice President’s attempt. An order was issued to halt all efforts targeted at lobbying for the vacant.

It was made clear that the current Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretary General will take over the affairs of the organisation until the tenure of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu expires in two months time.

At the conclusion of his tenure, it is expected the next president general will hail out of the Igbo speaking regions of Rivers State. Already, information available to 247ureports.com indicate that political interests from the like of the Nyesom Wike have begun to influence the selection of the candidate.

Our source indicates that the Federal Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who hails from an Igbo speaking region of the State may be behind the move by the zonal vice presidents.

The FCT Minister according to our source has develop interest in the selection process of who heads the Igbo organization for political reasons. To the extent, he has vowed to produce the next president general – so as to control and/or influence the political direction and leaning of the organisation against the general election of 2027.

Already, three persons have indicated interest in contesting for the position of president general. Interestly, the three persons are Nyesom Wike’s kinsmen.