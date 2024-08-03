Many Feared Killed As Security Operatives, Hoodlums Clash In Kano [Daily Trust]

Many persons have been feared killed while others have sustained injuries as hoodlums clash with security operatives in Kano.

Daily Trust gathered that Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna to Bachirawa areas in Fagge Local Government, Kofar Nassarawa in Kano municipal and Unguwa Uku area of Tarauni Local Government are the worse hit areas.

According to some eyewitnesses, the face-off began when some group of youths defied the curfew imposed on the state and hit the streets in continuation of the nationwide protest that has since been marred by violence in the state.

Abdulkadir Musa, a resident of Rijiyar Lemo told Daily Trust that, “At least eight people were shot in our area including females and children. An elderly woman is now dead alongside three others while many have sustained serious injuries.

“What really happened is, you know the curfew is still in place, so people defy that and came out protesting and that’s when the security operatives swoop into action trying to disperse them and in the process they have to shoot for the clearance operation to be successful.”

A resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the hoodlums, hiding behind the hunger protest, attempted to loot shops, including a Rufaida yogurt outlet.

The resident said security agents dispersed the hoodlums who resorted to stoning them.

A Divisional Police Officer was said to have be injured during the clash, though this could not be independently verified as of press time.

The resident said victims hit by bullets are currently at Salamatu hospital receiving medical attention.

A social media user, Aiha K Nass, posted, “We are here mourning our grandmother the police have shot my brother Aliyu. He is now dead.”

Another social media user, Omar Khalid Saleh, wrote, “The police in Kano are turning the peaceful protest into something else, Why the shooting and killings. You’re inviting trouble tbh. They just shoot this teenager and die instantly at Kofar Nasarawa Kano metropolis. #EndBadGovernancelnNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality.”

Daily Trust further gathered that the protesters had trooped to the streets at Zaria road along Unguwa Uku but were also dispersed by the security operatives.

Mobile policemen have been mobilized and a check point has been mounted to block movement around Kurna Asabe, which is not far from Bukavu Army Barracks.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police proved abortive as the spokesperson, Abudullahi Haruna Kiyawa, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.