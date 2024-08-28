Fiscal Transparency, Environment, Others Get Priority Attention, As OGP Validates SAP 2 in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Open Government Partnership (OGP), Anambra State, has commended the state government over the successes recorded in the first State Action Plan (SAP 1) in the state.

The group gave the commendation during a workshop which held on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital, where they also finalized and validated the second State Action Plan (SAP 2).

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that, while OGP is an international organization where the civil society organisations, citizens, and other partners work together with government to promote transparency, accountability, inclusiveness and responsiveness in governance; State Action Plans (SAP) outline specific time-bound commitments and actions that the government intends to undertake to enhance transparency, increase public participation, improve accountability, and leverage technology for better governance.

It was also gathered that, while Anambra was among the first state in southern Nigeria to sign into OGP in 2017, shortly after it was adopted by Nigeria in 2016; the state launched its first SAP in 2018, one year after she adopted it.

The Anambra State OGP SAP 2, which has a timeframe of 2024-2026, focuses on four thematic areas — Fiscal Transparency, Citizen Engagement, Improved Service Delivery, Climate Change & Environment — with a total of seven key commitments, which are the specific initiatives that the state government is to work on as part of its participation in the OGP.

Speaking at the event, a Co-chair of OGP in Anambra, Prince Chris Azor highlighted some of the successes and testimonies that trailed the implementation of SAP 1 in the state, including the commencement of open and participatory budget system, e-procurement, creation of Disability Rights Commission and Disability laws, as well as improved transparency level, among others.

While hailing the state for this milestone, he also added that, despite these, there is still need for more improvement in some other key areas of interest and public concerns, hence the creation of the SAP 2 as a follow-up to SAP 1.

“As it is today, Anambra State has made significant strides in transparency and governance, earning recognition as the best state in the country for budget transparency this year. The state has adopted a participatory approach to budgeting and has moved its procurement processes online, including e-procurement, ensuring fair, merit-based contract awards.

“Additionally, the state has implemented a disability law and established a disability commission, improving inclusivity. Public finance management has also seen greater discipline due to strengthened anti-corruption measures and the introduction of operational access to criminal justice law, all part of the reforms under the Open Government Partnership (OGP). These reforms have transformed Anambra’s governance, with updated laws and improved accountability across all sectors.

“So, we have done quite much, but are we there yet? No. That is why we are moving to SAP 2, so that all those things we were not able to accomplish, we will make sure we accomplish them,” Azor said.

In an interview with newsmen, the OGP Focal Person in Anambra State and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Budget and Economic Planning, Ogochukwu Orji, who shed more light on the state’s performance in the implementation of the OGP SAP 1, attested that Anambra has indeed come a long way.

While noting that the finalization and validation of SAP 2 were preceded by many activities and technical sessions, she explained that the Plan would still pass through some more processes before it becomes a public document.

Citing some more specific instances of the impacts and reflections of the SAP 1 in the governance system and different sectors of the state; Orji further expressed optimism that the newly-validated SAP 2 would be more optimally implemented and would also augment and build on the successes of the first SAP, all with the central aim of improving transparency, accountability, inclusiveness and responsiveness in governance.

In a goodwill message, the representative of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), which is a key partner in OGP, Juliet Chiluwe, who is the Chief of UNICEF Enugu Field Office, congratulated the Anambra State OGP for their milestones so far, especially in the articulation and validation of the SAP 2, while also reassuring of the agency’s eagerness to partner and contribute to the implementation of the action plan.

“We are most appreciative of the states commitment and determination to deepen efforts towards sustainable governance reforms through the OGP. The action plan, if finalized, should adequately take into consideration the plight and participation of children, women, and the vulnerable population in the state.

“UNICEF will continue to support the state on initiatives and interventions that embodies the principles of human rights, accountability, fairness, and equity especially to women and children. We want to congratulate the state on this process and are eager to partner and contribute to the implementation of this action plan,” she said.

In a vote of thanks, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Chinyere Nwabachili, commended all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the first State Action Plan (SAP 1) and the successful validation of SAP 2; while also hailing the general commitment and collaborative efforts of the OGP team in advancing governance reforms in Anambra.

While acknowledging that the validation of SAP 2 marks a new chapter in this advancement, Mrs. Nwabachili further emphasized that the government of Anambra State, under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is fully committed to sustaining and expanding the gains made through SAP 1; even as she also called for continuous collaboration, innovation, and dedication to ensure that the new action plan is mostly successfully implemented within the targeted timeframe.

The event, which featured thoughtful deliberations on the second SAP, was attended by participants drawn from various governmental and non-government organisations, including the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Finance, Mr. Achor J.C.; a Development Expert from Abuja, Sir Dr. Agabaidu Jideani, the Chairman of the Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, Barr. Chuks Ezewuzie; among others.

Validation and official adoption of the second State Action Plan by the Anambra OGP members formed the high point of the event.

