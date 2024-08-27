ISOPADEC: Uzodinma To Appoint Kinsman, As Reasons Behind Charles Orie’s Resignation Is Exposed

Charles Orie’s recent impromptu resignation as Chairman of Imo State Oil Producing Communities Development Commission ISOPADEC, before the expiration of his tenure in October, 2024, did not only come as a shock to many but has also continued to elicit reactions from several quarters.

A source who is said to be one of Orie’s political family told this reporter, that Orie, had earlier told some of his close aides after series of protests, accusations and allegations of embezzlement of ISOPADEC funds levelled against him, that he was being vilified for no just cause.

He was quoted as saying that, contrary to wide spread insinuation that he is completely incharge, he is not and has never been in control of the funds accruable to ISOPADEC, while his people are erroneously vilifying him for not doing what he is supposed to do despite the huge amounts of money that came in monthly.

The source further said that, according to the law establishing ISOPADEC, 40% goes to the commission from the 13% derivation, which ranges between #1 billion and #1.3 billion monthly, depending on the season, while the State Government takes 60%. “But regrettably, neither the 40% nor the 60% gets to the Commission. Hence, the latter cannot embark on or execute any meaningful project because of paucity of funds. This, according to the source, has dented Orie’s image because his people now see him as a prodigal son who has not only failed but does not have the interest of his people at heart”.

He noted that the problem started during former Governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure, when Prince Henry Okafor was the Managing Director of ISOPADEC. “But the good thing about Okorocha, was that he sometimes, gave the Commission money to execute projects. However, when Nze Obi of Egbema, was the Managing Director, the Commission got its fair share of the monthly allocations but since the emergency of Governor Hope Uzodinma, the narrative has negatively changed.

Meanwhile, another source who spoke in defence of the state government said, that, Charles Orie, breached an undisclosed deal he had with the Governor, which he was said to have complained did not favour him.

That, according to the source, may have been why he left the state over four months before sending his resignation letter from his base.

Imolites are now wondering the nature of the secret deal Orie, had with the Governor and what it entails.

However, Orie, in his letter of resignation dated, August, 12, 2024, said, “reflecting on the past 4 years, I am filled with immense pride for having been a part of your team. The progress we have made in enhancing the visibility and awareness of the 3R administration’s achievement stands as a testament to your strategic vision and unparalleled dedication. Your ability to inspire those around you, fostering a culture of excellence, has been instrumental in driving the success of our collective efforts.

After thorough contemplation and heartfelt prayer, I have decided to resign from my position to focus on preparing for my political aspirations in the 2027 elections. This decision is guided by personal and family considerations, and I assure you it stems from a place of profound respect and admiration for your leadership. There has been no incident, disagreement or friction that prompted this decision.

I remain unwavering committed to the ideals and vision of the 3R Government and the All Progressive Congress (APC). Even as I step down from my official role, my dedication to advancing your administration’s objectives within my community, local government and the state at large remains steadfast”.

Meanwhile,the is speculation that Uzodinma wants to replace Orie with one of his Kinsmen from Oru East.