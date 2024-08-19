Imo Police Nab Three Suspects For Armed Robbery, Motorcycle Snatching

Operatives of Nekede Divisional Headquarters in Imo State have apprehended three notorious criminal suspects for unlawful possession of firearms, armed robbery, cultism, and motorcycle snatching.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Henry Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital.

Okoye further disclosed that the one of the suspects, 27-year-old John Chukwudi of NtuCommunity in Ngor/Okpala LGA of Imo State was arrested on August 14, 2024 by a local vigilance group, along Human Race Hospital Road, Nekede.

He listed weapons recovered from Chukwudi to include one locally made pistol and five rounds of live cartridges.

Okoye said on interrogation, Chukwudi confessed being a member of the Black Axe Confraternity cult group, adding that the gun was given to him by a member of his syndicate, Ugochukwu Ndubuisi(aka Dimzi Gate), who is at large.

Similarly, the operatives also apprehended 23-year-old Elijah Chigemezu of Ezzamgbo Community in Ebonyi State.

Chigemezu was nabbed on August 11, 2024, along Cluster Road, Naze while reportedly dispossessing a young man of his phone and personal belongings at gunpoint.

Okoye said his arrest was sequel to a swift response to a distress call by police operatives in synergy with the military.

According to the police spokesman, Chigemezu confessed to the crime on interrogation.

He added that the police recovered one locally made shotgun from the suspect.

Also, the police arrested 32-year-old ChibiezeTasie at No 1 Naze, following investigation into a reported case of motorcycle snatching in Nekede.

Okoye said the suspect also confessed to having conspired with one Ndubuisi who is at large to snatch motorcycles from unsuspecting motorcyclists in Nekede.

According to the spokesman, Tasie revealed that he stops a motorcycle rider, lures him to a lonely location where his syndicate will disposes the rider of his motorcycle.

The sum of N170,000 being proceeds of his alleged criminal business was recovered from the suspect, Okoye added.

Okoye further disclosed that the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, for consolidation of the ongoing investigation.