I didn’t declare war on northerners – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied declaring war on northerners.

He said a video of him speaking about declaring war on economic stagnation, insecurity, and corruption in the country has been twisted by some persons bent on blackmailing him into conforming to their nefarious agenda.

Obi also denied leading a protest in Abuja as depicted in another viral video, explaining that the video was shot at the National Secretariat of LP during an earlier engagement.

The former Anambra governor made the clarifications in a statement he shared on his verified X handle on Friday.

Obi said, “I have noticed some deliberate and well-orchestrated efforts by some persons to blackmail me into conforming to some of their nefarious agendas.

“Their dubious moves have led to the false circulation of a video from my recent keynote speech at the installation of Rotarian Professor A. U. Nnonyelu in Anambra State.

“They have twisted the video to suit their motive to suggest that I declared war on Northerners when, in fact, I spoke about declaring war on economic stagnation, insecurity, and corruption.

“Another video circulating online, supposedly showing me leading a protest in Abuja, is also false.

“The video was actually taken during my visit to the Labour Party HQ, where I mediated a clash between the Labour Party and the NLC.

“The video was conveniently edited to create a false narrative, and those responsible have been paid to spread this misinformation. This kind of misinformation has no place in our democracy, where truth and honesty should prevail.

“This misrepresentation is part of a larger narrative of blackmail, aimed at fitting me into their malicious agenda.

“I remain committed to a new Nigeria where justice, equity, and caring for the citizens will prevail over the greed of a few.”