Incident Involving A Person With Disability At A Cordoned Area In The Bauchi State Government House

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Press Release

The Bauchi State Government is deeply concerned by the recent online video of an infraction involving a person with disability and security personnel at a cordoned area in the government house yesterday ,1st August  , 2024  during the end bad governance protest .

 

We wish to categorically state that the Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of governor Bala Mohammed does not condone any form of violence or misconduct by law enforcement officers attached to the  government house or  any government personnel.

 

The welfare and rights of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups, are of paramount importance to the  administration  and consequently ,government will initiate a thorough investigation into this incident to ascertain the facts .

We assure the general public that if the officers involved are found to have acted improperly, they will be held accountable and face the full extent of the law. The Bauchi State Government remains committed to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights.

 

We urge the public to remain calm and to abide by all rules and regulations especially as it relates to demonstration and processions during this tying period of nationwide protest .

 

Signed

Mukhtar Gidado

Special Adviser  Media and Publicity to the Governor

2nd August , 2024.

