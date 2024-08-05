8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 5, 2024
Hunger Protests, Tinubu's Speech and Our Commonwealth – By Evelyn Emoavigho Olokor 

Guest Viewpoint 
LATEST NEWS

Now our President has broken silence, he disbursed money to our Governors to ease our pain and reduce hardship. He also gave loans to high manufacturing companies, like Dangote and the rest of them.
In simple terms, as a citizen, have you benefited from any of these provisions? Our Governors are not utilizing these resources well. Instead, they give 5% out to few citizens that cannot circulate to everybody and they corner the rest for their family, cronies and personal use.
Nigerians, wake up, disbursing extra money to our Governors to ease our pain has done no good. Why can’t the President establish a structure to reach out to all citizens?
We understand the removal of subsidies has successfully blocked leakages of our resources looted by few in the country and neighboring countries. But we, the people, are really feeling the heat in the form of hunger, we need a solution!
The solution: Mr President should return the subsidies on fuel price to reduce food prices in the market and appoint security experts that can stop our oil being stolen, diverted and exploited.
Or
Establish a structure using the NIN as a form of verifying genuine citizens of the country, from 18 years upward where citizens can open accounts with their NIN.
As a Nigerian citizen, in order to benefit from the government monthly, instead of giving money to our Governors, he should disburse a certain amount of money to the account  of genuine citizens from 18 years upward to support what they do directly to ease hunger.
We therefore say no to giving the extra money to Governors and manufacturing industries. The President should send a certain amount of money to our accounts directly as done in other civilized countries like America, having some benefits as citizens.
Let us make our choice to clamour for return subsidies or disburse money to us directly. The voice of the people is the voice of God.
Olokor, a Public Affairs Analyst, can be reached on vighoconsult777@gmail.com
