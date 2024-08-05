Anambra Architects Predicts More Building Collapse. Faults ACTDA”s Order On Construction

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state chapter of the NIgerian Institute of Architects NIAASC has raised alarm of more building collapse following the non inclusion of the professional body in the control and management of building construction in the area.

The body further described the directive of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA on contractors as defective as the authority excluded Architects from the list of professionals in act of monitoring erection of structures.

According to the release by the body signed by its state Chairman Arch Dr Ikenna Onuorah the body contended that the exclusion of Architects would certainly spell more doom of building collapses across the state.

“The recent publication by Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) on the way to go on building approval, construction and control is a laudable step but however excluding the Architects who is the prime consultant in a building project as stipulated by the standard form of building contract (SFBC) and National Building Code (NBC) portrays a disaster and an imminent danger waiting to happen”

‘The Chairman Nigerian Institute of Architects Anambra State Chapter (NIAASC) Arc. Dr. Ikenna Michael Onuorah stated the above to news men and enumerated the duties of the architects in pre-contract, contract, and post contract stages of building production as thus”

“The architect conceives a building project. He is the prime consultant in any building project”

” He is the first professional that is engaged in a building project , and he is also the last to leave after practical completion.”

“In conceiving a project, he has visualized in his mind all aspects of the project ranging from spatial, material, finishes, strength, estimated cost, and otherwise.”

“He initiates the engagement of other professionals after the signing and acceptance of his presentation drawings by the client”

.

“He initiates the collaboration of order professionals (engineers, quantity surveyors, etc) and coordinates their inputs in his drawing”

“He leads in the preparation and ordination of tender documents and advices the client on the type of tendering”

“He advises the client in the selection of a contractor after analysing the technical and financial bid of contractors”

He further stated that the Architect leads the consultancy team in the supervision of the contractor coordinating their inputs, as to his design with an eye on quality and project cost while avoiding clashes.

“He leads inspections and chair site meetings.

“Issuing Architects Instruction to Contractor”

“Prepares interim payment and final payment certificates.

He issues certificate of practical completion to the contractor”

“At the post stage of construction the Architect leads the consultancy and contractors team to post occupancy evaluation of the building after it must have passed the defects and liability period of 6 months which must include a rainy season, cordinating the preparation of snag list by all consultants for the contractor to remedy”

“Cordinating the presentation of as built drawings.

-Issuing Completion certificate.

He thereafter admonishes that there is division of labour in the building industry just like every other sector”

“This exclusion would certainly lead to more calamitous situations in Anambra state as this professional body that is essential in the building industry would not have any contributions to the construction of structures in Anambra state ” he said.