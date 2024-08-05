Soludo’s ‘Dubai of Africa’ Slogan Inspired me To Build Road with Street lights, Water Boreholes, Renovate Hospital at Nnobi says Ezeonu

By Uzo Ugwunze

A United States based Anambra Philanthropist, High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu(Ikemba Nnobi) who came back to invest on infrastructural and human capital development in his community has revealed that he was inspired by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s slogan of making Anambra State the ‘Dubai of Africa”.

Speaking during the commissioning of a

1Km Road, three Borehole Water Projects, and inspection of a modern Security office complex at the General Hospital, Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area (ISLGA), High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu said that when Soludo was campaigning to become the governor of Anambra State he said that he would turn the state into Dubai and that was one of the things that motivated him to support the government by doing the little he can to make Ifite Ogbeagidi, Nnobi have a taste of what one can see in Dubai.

“The last time I met His Exellency Prof Soludo was during the burial of the Late wife of Igwe Engr. Nick Obi of Nnobi. I told him that he is going to come and commission three projects in Nnobi. He said: make it happen I am always available.I thank you for what you are doing in Anambra and for Nnobi people and community”.

“I want to thank God four personalities in this occasion. God, Governor Soludo, my wife and the Transition Chairman of ISLGA, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi(Iyom Ife-Abata) who bothers my entire family about project, project, projects”.

“The rock behind Ikemba Nnobi is my beautiful wife, Thelma Ezeonu. We are not politicians but we shall support the government as usual”.

“Iyom Ife-Abata kept telling me ‘ Ikemba you can do it. I believe in you. So in 15 days this road was done with intensive construction work going on morning and night.

“I remember Governor Soludo said Dubai and I have been to Dubai and their roads have Street lights and flowers, so I put Street lights and flowers along the road.

“I also learnt that Governor Soludo likes water, I built water projects here too, so I have given the governor what what he wants.

“I learnt at US to follow government policies and to give your own support. Governor is not God, the little you can do please do it to support the government.

“I also observed that ‘Okada riders’ commercial cyclists were speeding on this road day and night, so I provided close to 500 motorcycle riders with safety helmets and reflective jackets.

“If my government is succeeding, I am also succeeding. This is just 5 percent of projects the Governor will commission here in Nnobi. By June next year I will ensure that all illustrious sons of Nnobi who seldom come home will be here to take up several projects”, said Ezeonu.

Earlier in her welcome address, the ISLGA Chairman, Mrs Amaka Obi said that as an ardent believer in the Solution Governor’s think home philosophy, she has been persuading many illustrious sons and daughters of Idemili South to partner with government in developing their immediate community and the LGA.

“When I came into office, I declared that anybody who builds and tars any road or street, that street or road shall be named after the person irrespective of the name it was bearing previously.

“Ikemba Nnobi is not the richest but I pleaded with him and his wife to come home and help me bring development closer to the people.

“He has done a lot in Nnobi community. Projects Ikemba sponsored include, Renovation of General Hospital Nnobi, Renovation of Doctors Quarter at General Hospital Nnobi, Building of modern Security Office at General Hospital Nnobi. Ikemba Nnobi built a Security Tower at Nnobi Police Station. Ikemba Nnobi has contributed so much in the security of lives and properties of his people the Ifite Ogbeadiji community Nnobi. He also provided over 500 Motorcycle Riders with safety helmet and Reflective jackets.

“The wife has empowered so many women, Empowerment of widows and women with Fufu Processing Machine. Commercial Grinding Machine. Medical outreach, infact they have done me proud and are willing to do more,” said Mrs Obi.

Commissioning the projects, Governor Soludo after thanking High Chief Hamilton Ezeonu, called on other illustrious sons and daughters of Anambra to embrace the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) to support what government is doing to make the state a healthy, liveable and prosperous place.

“I have come to Nnobi and I feel like lying down here. This is the kind of event I love attending daily. Nnobi is a great community with great people. I usually tell people if you claim you are a big man, I will ask the person how many kilometers of road have you completely constructed”.

” Government IGR cannot do much that is why we decided on PPCP to support government. 12 years ago I adopted a public primary school. I did the perimeter fence, provided 40 computer sets for the computer lab, provided school uniforms, bags, books and pencils, augmented the incentives for teachers as my contribution to what the previous administration in government was doing in Anambra.

” Maya Angelou told Oprah Winfrey that her legacy was not the record of being the richest black woman but the school she built in South Africa which will eventually produce the future leaders in their community.

” People like Late Tonimas who did 18 km roads at Neni will always be remembered, Chinechendo of Adazi have done 14km and targets 30km to break Tonimas record,Ndi Anambra should emulate them and partner with government in developing their communities”.

“I remember that it was during the commissioning of the renovated Nnobi General Hospital by the same Ikemba that I declared Free Antenatal and delivery including those who delivered through CS with and we have almost zero mortality for Ndi Anambra.

“So, I thank Ikemba and his wife the Rock and next year June I will be here to help him convince people like SEAMAN and others to take up projects in this great Nnobi community,”said Soludo.