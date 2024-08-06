Hunger Protest: Family Of 25-Year-Old Killed In Kano Cries Out For Justice

One of the families who lost loved ones during the hunger protest in Kano last week has demanded justice.

At least eight people were reported killed during clashes between security agents and protesters in the Rijiyar Lemo and Kurnar Asabe areas in Fagge Local Government Area on Saturday.

Bashir Muhammad Lawan, 25, was among those killed when protesters at Rijiyar Lemo, along Katsina Road, clashed with policemen.

The bereaved family of Bashir, mourning his death, told a Daily Trust reporter that their son was killed while he was struggling for his rights as a Nigerian citizen.

Malam Muhammad Lawal, Bashir’s father, recounted that his son was killed just fifteen minutes after leaving home to join the protest.

He added that several other young people, including women and children, were allegedly shot by the police on the same day.

“He was out there with other people on the road holding placards during the protest, which was peaceful until around Zuhr time when security agents came to disperse them. They were shouting ‘bama yi, bama yi’ (to hell with you), and then the security started shooting, and consequently, my son was hit,” the father recalled.

According to some relatives of the deceased, the police started shooting live bullets when the crowd of protesters began booing them.

Khadija Bala, Bashir’s elder sister, said he was running to take cover when he was hit by bullets.

“They were only protesting but were labelled ‘yan daba’ (thugs). So poor people have no right to demand their rights? We want justice for him,” sobbing Khadija Bala said.

Although the Kano State government has relaxed the curfew from 24 to 18 hours, businesses remained largely closed on Monday. Groups of protesters carrying Russian flags hit the streets of Kano.

The state government announced that 632 suspected vandals had been arrested for looting public property during the protest.