8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hunger Protest: Family Of 25-Year-Old Killed In Kano Cries Out For Justice

N/West
Hunger Protest: Family Of 25-Year-Old Killed In Kano Cries Out For Justice
Hunger Protest: Family Of 25-Year-Old Killed In Kano Cries Out For Justice

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

One of the families who lost loved ones during the hunger protest in Kano last week has demanded justice.

At least eight people were reported killed during clashes between security agents and protesters in the Rijiyar Lemo and Kurnar Asabe areas in Fagge Local Government Area on Saturday.

Bashir Muhammad Lawan, 25, was among those killed when protesters at Rijiyar Lemo, along Katsina Road, clashed with policemen.

The bereaved family of Bashir, mourning his death, told a Daily Trust reporter that their son was killed while he was struggling for his rights as a Nigerian citizen.

Malam Muhammad Lawal, Bashir’s father, recounted that his son was killed just fifteen minutes after leaving home to join the protest.

READ ALSO  Rano Emirate: Ex Speaker Tackles Kano Governor

He added that several other young people, including women and children, were allegedly shot by the police on the same day.

“He was out there with other people on the road holding placards during the protest, which was peaceful until around Zuhr time when security agents came to disperse them. They were shouting ‘bama yi, bama yi’ (to hell with you), and then the security started shooting, and consequently, my son was hit,” the father recalled.

According to some relatives of the deceased, the police started shooting live bullets when the crowd of protesters began booing them.

 

 

Khadija Bala, Bashir’s elder sister, said he was running to take cover when he was hit by bullets.

READ ALSO  Hunger Protest: Police arrest 212, charge 74 to court, recover items in Jigawa

“They were only protesting but were labelled ‘yan daba’ (thugs). So poor people have no right to demand their rights? We want justice for him,” sobbing Khadija Bala said.

Although the Kano State government has relaxed the curfew from 24 to 18 hours, businesses remained largely closed on Monday. Groups of protesters carrying Russian flags hit the streets of Kano.

The state government announced that 632 suspected vandals had been arrested for looting public property during the protest.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
The President is Yet to Engage the People’s Demands

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hunger Protest: Police arrest 212, charge 74 to court, recover items in Jigawa

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.