Group Push For Constitutional Recognition For First lady, Gov’s Wives

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

Group under the auspices of Nigeria’s First Project has said it has expressed concern over Nigeria’s lingering problem and have identified some potential solutions, insisting that it’s crucial for the National Assembly to introduce a bill that would constitutionally recognize the office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the First Ladies of 36 States Governors and 774 Local Government councils.

While Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Jonah Bonet, said they firmly believe that by doing so, the First Ladies would be better positioned to fulfill their primary roles, which should focus on the wellbeing and advancement of women, children, and the overall development of their respective communities.

According to the group, “the office of the First Ladies should not be relegated for only pet projects which were mostly seasonal but should be empowered to carry out crucial roles especially where it will have direct impact on all the women across the nation.

“Her impact on women in shaping the future of our children should be seen as a long-term Nigerian project.

We are therefore calling on the National Assembly to see this as a very important national project by initiating a concrete bill that will empower our First Ladies to function as they should.”

“Our tone in making this call is one of urgency and sincerity, as we strongly believe that the recognition of these offices is essential for the progress and prosperity of our nation. Their primary roles should focus on:Advocacy on good parenting and inculcation of good social values Humanitarian services, charitable works and social welfare enlightenment campaign against the use of hard drugs and other substances by our children and Orientation on nationalism and patriotism.”

“The recent efforts of the First Lady, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment Program, have been truly commendable. Her relentless efforts have resulted in the unveiling of a N1.85bn recapitalization grant for 37,000 beneficiaries nationwide.”

“It is heartening to see that just last week in Asaba, she personally flagged off the disbursement of N50,000 each to the 37,000 women across the nation. These initiatives not only provide crucial financial support to women but also empower them to become self-sufficient and independent. It is imperative that these efforts receive constitutional backing and recognition, as they are truly making a positive impact on the lives of thousands of women in Nigeria.”

“The First Lady’s leadership and commitment towards uplifting the lives of women deserve our utmost support and constitutional recognition. With what the First Lady has done so far, we have decided as a group to pass a vote of confidence on her and her office. Worthy of mention here also is the First Lady of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hafsat Uba Sani who has been very supportive of women and children across the state and has equally been catering for cancer patients in the state. She is a true mother and this group also wishes to pass a vote of confidence on her and her office.”

“It will interest you to know that even the wives of our Service Chiefs are doing a lot in terms of advocacy, charity, humanitarian services, social welfare and women empowerment. For example, the wife of the Chief of Defense Staff, Mrs Oghogho Christopher Musa, who also doubles as the President of Defense and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) is doing a great job. Her effort in providing succor to the wives and children of our fallen heroes deserves commendation.”

These are the type of laudable achievements that require constitutional backing for them to do more. Every effort made by our mothers towards the welfare of women and children should be seen as a national service which seeks to strengthen social values and by extension, helps in reducing the rate of criminality in our nation. As such, all well-meaning Nigerians should support a bill that will support and strengthened their efforts,” the group said.

The group observed that the current state of Nigeria presents an array of challenges that require the support and cooperation of all its citizens.

“Regardless of who holds power, it is crucial that we unite and stand behind our leaders if we want to see our nation thrive. In light of this, we must applaud Mr President for his recent actions, such as signing the National Minimum Wage into law and introducing social support programs. The financial assistance given to our Governors is also worth commending. As a nation, we must not lose hope but continue to have faith in Nigeria. The future holds great promise and we will soon witness economic prosperity.”

“In light of the recent events, it is imperative that we address the role of the media, religious leaders, and traditional leaders in promoting messages of hope. The negative reportage of events by the media and the spread of hate messages by religious leaders during worship can have detrimental effects on the unity and peace of our nation. As responsible citizens, we must recognize the potential danger of such messages and actively work towards changing our approach.”

“This is a call to all media, religious and traditional leaders to use their platforms to spread messages of hope, unity, love, faith, and peace. We must remember that this country belongs to all of us and it is our duty to inspire hope in our communities. Let us come together and work towards a future where our messages ignite hope, rather than tear us apart,” the group added.

Jonah Bonet said Nigeria’s First Project is a group of passionate Nigerians who are deeply troubled by the current state of our country. “The recent national protest, which unfortunately turned violent with destruction of properties and looting, has left us with serious concerns. As patriotic citizens, we strongly believe in the Nigerian dream and want to see our country thrive.”

The group commended security personnel most especially the military under the leadership of the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa and his men “who have exhibited neutrality and maturity in handling the recent national protest. We must also commend his gallant effort and his men in handling our security challenges across the nation,” Bonet said.