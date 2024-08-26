8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 26, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Plot To Disrupt Onitsha Commercial Town Uncovered. As Councils Warn Against Security Breach

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Onitsha North and South local government areas have uncovered a plot to disrupt commercial and economic activities at the markets and motor packs over there failure of some local government Chairmanship and Councillorship aspirants to win the ticket of the party.

The group who are said to have commenced talks with the Edozie Njoku group were said to have been sharing the sum of N3,500.00 to potential supporters that would participate in the protest in the commercial town

Consequent upon this planned protest , the stakeholders of the two local government areas have advised traders and market leaders not to allow themselves and their members to be used as an instrument to disrupt the peace and security in the largest commercial market in the sub Saharan Africa.

According to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area Mr Paul Onuachalla;

“We have it on good record that some individuals and their proxies have planned to embark on a protest aimed at disrupting economic activities in Feege, Ochanja, Odakpu and Bridge Head Onitsha and we have already informed security operatives about this plot to disrupt the peace and security in Onitsha ”

READ ALSO  Soludo's hurried plans to conduct Anambra LG polls, a clandestine move to win 2025 2nd tenure guber polls - ADC

Also speaking the Secretary of Onitsha North local government area Sir Ejiofor Egwuatu said;

“This is the economic hub of the South East and Africa in general and we will not sit and watch some miscreants masquerading as Chairmanship and Councillorship aspirants to rubbish the security apparatus put in place by Gov Charles Soludo ”

Both Secretaries of the two local government areas alleged that those behind the plot are sponsored touts and thugs who are being used by the aspirants to cause trouble in the area.

“This politics and in the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA we are law abiding people and do not subscribe to the activities of renegades and hoodlums who lost their deposit in the political space” they said.

Reacting to the planned protest the Chairman Fegge landlords Association Mr Okwudili Ezenwunne stated that;

READ ALSO  Anambra IPAC To Participate In LG Poll. Pleads For Extension Of Time

“Fegge residents ave no hand in the so called protest by some faceless people whose stuck in trade is to creat insecurity in Onitsha South local government area and we have improved security formation here against them ”

Leader of Ochanja Market Mr Bonaventure Muo dismissed the protest contending that it is a case of bad losers who were planted by the opposition groups in the name of APGA to creat a situation adding that they will not succeed.

Similarly Mr Okey Ojiudu the Chairman of Odakpu landlords Association urged his members and residents of the area not to be part of the planned protest noting that in a long run they would be adversely affected by the protest.

Meanwhile security operatives have taken over major flash points in the two local government areas as the Anambra Vigilante Services AVS have been well mobilized to avert such situations in future.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Group Push For Constitutional Recognition For First lady, Gov’s Wives

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Community leader urges collaborative efforts with security to combat cultism in Anambra capital city

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.