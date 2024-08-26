Plot To Disrupt Onitsha Commercial Town Uncovered. As Councils Warn Against Security Breach

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Onitsha North and South local government areas have uncovered a plot to disrupt commercial and economic activities at the markets and motor packs over there failure of some local government Chairmanship and Councillorship aspirants to win the ticket of the party.

The group who are said to have commenced talks with the Edozie Njoku group were said to have been sharing the sum of N3,500.00 to potential supporters that would participate in the protest in the commercial town

Consequent upon this planned protest , the stakeholders of the two local government areas have advised traders and market leaders not to allow themselves and their members to be used as an instrument to disrupt the peace and security in the largest commercial market in the sub Saharan Africa.

According to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area Mr Paul Onuachalla;

“We have it on good record that some individuals and their proxies have planned to embark on a protest aimed at disrupting economic activities in Feege, Ochanja, Odakpu and Bridge Head Onitsha and we have already informed security operatives about this plot to disrupt the peace and security in Onitsha ”

Also speaking the Secretary of Onitsha North local government area Sir Ejiofor Egwuatu said;

“This is the economic hub of the South East and Africa in general and we will not sit and watch some miscreants masquerading as Chairmanship and Councillorship aspirants to rubbish the security apparatus put in place by Gov Charles Soludo ”

Both Secretaries of the two local government areas alleged that those behind the plot are sponsored touts and thugs who are being used by the aspirants to cause trouble in the area.

“This politics and in the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA we are law abiding people and do not subscribe to the activities of renegades and hoodlums who lost their deposit in the political space” they said.

Reacting to the planned protest the Chairman Fegge landlords Association Mr Okwudili Ezenwunne stated that;

“Fegge residents ave no hand in the so called protest by some faceless people whose stuck in trade is to creat insecurity in Onitsha South local government area and we have improved security formation here against them ”

Leader of Ochanja Market Mr Bonaventure Muo dismissed the protest contending that it is a case of bad losers who were planted by the opposition groups in the name of APGA to creat a situation adding that they will not succeed.

Similarly Mr Okey Ojiudu the Chairman of Odakpu landlords Association urged his members and residents of the area not to be part of the planned protest noting that in a long run they would be adversely affected by the protest.

Meanwhile security operatives have taken over major flash points in the two local government areas as the Anambra Vigilante Services AVS have been well mobilized to avert such situations in future.