Gov Yusuf imposes 24 hours curfew in Kano following security breakdown

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered a 24-hour curfew in the state to prevent a breakdown in law and order following looting occurrences during the current protest.

The governor addressed the media following an emergency meeting with the leaders of security services, saying “It is with heavy hearts that I address you today regarding the unfortunate events in the names of protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums and thugs.

“We organized a stakeholders meeting with traditional leaders, including the four Emirs of Karaye, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya, including Kano, to ensure that we dialogue with the organizers.”

He stated at the meeting that while protesting is a fundamental right, he advised the organizers to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and promised to accept their message and transmit it to President Bola Tinubu.

“Our goal was to facilitate a peaceful dialogue with the protesters, and in the morning I received the protesters and received their message.

“While I commend those who conducted themselves peacefully, however the protest was hijacked by thugs and hoodlums who went on looting properties and maiming innocent lives, aided by the enemies of the state,” Yusuf added.

According to the governor, his government has already reported persons suspected of supporting the hoodlums to security services.

He ultimately declared that at the emergency security conference, it was agreed that a 24-hour curfew would be implemented until peace and serenity returned to the state.

“Under the provisions of the Constitution and the powers vested in me as the Governor of Kano, I hereby order a 24 hours curfew in and around the state, till peace is returned,” he said.