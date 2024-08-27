8.4 C
Anambra Govt Gives Reasons for Sealing Oppositions’ Offices in Awka

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra state government has revealed the reason behind the sealing of some political parties’ offices in Awka, the state capital.

Recall that the office of the Edozie Njoku-led faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), that of the Labour Party (LP), and that of the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh —all located inside the Udoka Housing Estate in Awka, were reportedly sealed on Tuesday by the Anambra State government.

While some reports allege that the said seal-off was because the Udoka Housing Estate is a residential area, and not a business area; some others also allege that the act was politically motivated.

However, when this reporter contacted him, the Managing Director of the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation, Hon. Chike Anyaonu, confirmed that the seal-off was effected by the Corporation, as part of the agency’s enforcement against the misuse of government’s property by allottees.

According to him, the sealed property were being used for commercial purposes instead of residential for which they were  meant.

This, he said, continued, despite the attempts by the Corporation to make the people revert to the use of the property for residential purpose for which they were approved and alloted; hence, the agency’s move to seal them off.

“Today, August 27, 2024, the Anambra State Housing Development Corporation sealed some property being used against the purpose for which they approved at the Udoka Housing Estate. The affected property were being used for commercial purposes instead of residential for which they were  meant for.

“The Corporation was forced to embark on the present exercise after several failed attempts to have owners/allottees of the properties revert to the use for which the development approvals were given to them.

“The Corporation is hereby issuing the last warning to revoke any properties violating the terms and conditions guiding development of properties in all her estates which is not limited to Udoka Housing Estate,” Hon. Anyaonu said in a text message to this reporter.

As at the time of filing this report, the ASHDC Boss was yet to respond to this reporter’s follow-up questions of whether or not the sealed property would be unsealed, when, and on what condition.

Earlier speaking in a telephone interview with this reporter, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo; Mr. Ejimofor Opara, the Publicity Secretary of the Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa-led APGA faction and media aide to the Governor, said they were not aware of the incident.

The duo also dismissed the speculation and allegation by some people who claim that the seal-off has some political undertones.

Members and some key officers of the political parties whose offices were affected, have also condemned and voiced out their grievances and discontent against the act, stressing that they were not given any notice or reminder prior to the seal-off, while also vowing to take necessary actions.

