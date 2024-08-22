First-Class Anambra Monarch Gives Condition for the Success of South East Development Commission

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri in Anambra East Local Government Area, Igwe Dr. Ben Emeka (Oke-Ebo Umueri II) has raised some important concerns about the recently passed South East Development Commission (SEDC) aimed at driving the developmental wheel of the Southeastern region.

Recall that the SEDC Bill was recently passed by the National Assembly, followed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assent to it.

Speaking with newsmen recently in Awka, Igwe Emeka (JP) commended the National Assembly and President Tinubu for creating and signing the Bill, which marks the creation of a body aimed at reconstructing and rehabilitating infrastructure in the five Southeastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

The monarch expressed optimism that the Commission has the potential to address the long-standing grievances from the Nigeria-Biafra Civil War, which ended over 50 years ago; adding that its establishment is a critical step towards the socio-economic revitalization of the Southeast region, which has faced marginalization since the end of the Civil War in 1970.

According to him, the Commission will utilize funds from the Federation Account to address infrastructural deficits and also tackle environmental challenges like erosion, which has plagued the region for decades.

The monarch, however, expressed concerns about the potential for corruption by some selfish and greedy elements to undermine the Commission’s sincere objectives for the region, as is the case with many public institutions and other similar creations.

He, therefore, advised and called on President Tinubu to ensure the appointment of God-fearing, honest, and selfless individuals with integrity to head the Commission, stressing that only with integrity at the helm can the Commission succeed in achieving its intended goals —a condition he said cannot be overemphasized. The establishment of the SEDC, he further noted, could be a healing process for the Igbos if managed transparently, effectively, and with proper accountability, without giving any room for corruption.

Igwe Emeka, a first-class monarch and philanthropist extraordinaire who doubles as the Executive Chairman of the New Idea Construction Company Limited, also urged federal lawmakers, particularly those representing the region, to work closely with other stakeholders to watch over and ensure that the Commission’s activities align with the region’s developmental needs. He also advised them to synergetically look towards addressing critical issues and unique challenges faced by the region, such as insecurity, erosion menace, and others that continue to devastate many parts of the region.

In addition to his concerns, Igwe Emeka further advocated the need for the federal government to create a more enabling environment for industrialization across Nigeria, particularly in the Southeast. He advocated that priority attention be given to those things that are crucial for attracting investments, boosting economic activities at any level, and improving the living standard and the general welfare of the masses, in the face of the present economic realities in the country.

Recall that the establishment of the SEDC has been widely lauded by various stakeholders, including the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who described it as a significant step towards addressing the neglect long suffered by the Southeast region.

Howbeit, with the Commission now established, all eyes are on how it will be implemented and whether it will indeed bring the long-desired transformation and sustainable development craved by the region.