Anambra IPAC To Participate In LG Poll. Pleads For Extension Of Time

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Inter Party Advisory Committee IPAC in Anambra state has finally agreed to take part in the conduct of the September 28th local government election in the area .

But the body however lamented that the date for the election is too short for them to prepare for the excise and appealed to the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC to review the date for the election as according to it the time is to short.

Recall that before now IPAC had threatened to boycott the election or embark on a legal battle aimed at stopping or challenging the process for the election.

Speaking at a meeting between the body and the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC in Awka the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Committee IPAC Mr Uche Ugwuoji noted that they are desirous of their respective political parties taking part in the said election but expressed worries that the time frame is too short .

Also speaking the state chairman of All Progressives Congress APC Chief Basil Ejidike called for a shift in the date to enable parties have more time to conduct primaries and embark on campaigns

The state secretary of Labour Party, Bar Okoli-Akirika, said his party’s grouse is hinged on perceived infraction on the electoral law.

Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye stated that his party is ready to meet up with the polls on September 28, pointing out that readiness at all times was the hall mark of party mobilization.

In his response the Chief Electoral Officer of ANSIEC, Mrs Genevieve Osakwe, stated that the stakeholders meeting with the political parties is an eye opener adding that she would make adequate consultations over the demands of the party leaders before taking action on their demands.

“The stakeholders meeting with the political parties for the coming election is proper and an eye opener ahead of the local government election and I have taken down your submissions ”

As an a commission we shall make adequate consultations over this before taking actions in that regard ” she said.