In Anambra, Childless Housewife Brands 13-Yr-Old House Help with Heated Iron, Locks Him Up inside Room

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare has rescued a 13-year-old boy who was branded with heated electric iron by her aunty, Amarachukwu Happiness Nzekwe.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Ministry, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the incident happened at Ezinifite in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, where the suspect also locked up the little boy inside room in pains, without any medication.

The suspect, according to the statement, claimed to have used that to “discipline” the boy, claiming that he stole her money.

It was further gathered that Nzekwe is a housewife who has no child of her own.

The statement reads: “Amarachukwu Happiness Nzekwe, a 38-year-old nurse, has been arrested for abusing her 13-year-old nephew with heated laundry iron in Anambra State.

“The incident, which went viral on social media, was brought to the attention of the Honourable Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo on Sunday 18th day of August, 2024, while the arrest was made the following day.

“The perpetrator, Mrs Nzekwe, a native of Ezinifite in Aguata local government area of the state, said she only disciplined her nephew after he stole from her.

“According to the perpetrator, the weapon used in inflicting the injury on the 13-year-old was a well heated laundry iron, after which she locked him up at home without any proper medical attention.

“Speaking immediately after rescuing the boy, the Women Affairs Boss, Hon Obinabo, who was visibly angry over the incident, assured that justice will be gotten for the little boy under Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

“Hon. Obinabo went further to warn intending offenders to desist forthwith or face the law, as such dastardly act will not be tolerated in the state.

“It is important to note that the culprit is currently without her own child, which is why her little nephew was kept in her care.

“As at the time of this report, the suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation and consequent charging of the case to court.”