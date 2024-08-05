Chief of Staff Reacts, As Ojukwu’s Son Congratulates, Endorses Edozie Njoku As APGA Nat’l Chairman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu jnr., the son of late Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has congratulated and endorsed Chief Edozie Njoku’s leadership as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is coming following the recent invitation and recognition of Chief Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the quarterly joint INEC/IPAC Strategic Meeting with National Chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, which recently held at the INEC Headquarters, Abuja.

In a congratulatory message penned to Chief Njoku over the weekend, Ojukwu’s son, who is a Board of Trustee member of APGA, described Njoku as one of the original members of the party.

According to him, Chief Njoku has once again, proven to be a tenacious fighter, which he had known him to be for years.

Ojukwu’s son, who had served as Commissioner in Anambra State, under Governor Peter Obi, and as Sole Administrator for Nnewi North Local Government Area under Governor Willie Obiano, also expressed confidence in Njoku’s ability to unite and move APGA to greater heights; even as he further called APGA faithful (past and present), including the aggrieved members of the party to support and join hands with Njoku to reposition the party.

Captioned “Peace at Last for APGA: A Message of Resounding Congratulations to Chief Edozie Njoku, (Ọnwa Ibeku)”, the congratulatory letter reads: “May I extend my warm felicitations and congratulations to you, Chief Edozie Njoku, on your court victories and recent official recognition as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

“I have known you for decades, as a good and committed member of APGA, indeed, you are one of its original members and pioneer National Vice Chairman, South East. I have also always known you to be a tenacious fighter; and all of these, you have once again proven. I salute your courage, sir.

“In the days ahead, I look forward to the demonstration of your full commitment to the unity and growth of APGA, and I do not doubt that you have all the accouterments necessary to move the Party to greater heights, based on the ideals upon which she was birthed.

“I hereby, call on all APGA faithful, the past leadership, aggrieved members, former members, current members, and all who still believe in the original spirit of APGA and the leadership and vision of my late father, DIM Chukwuemeka Odumegwu–Ojukwu, Ezeigbo Gburugburu, Ikemba Nnewi, to come and join hands with Chief Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of our beloved Party, APGA (who has extended a sincere olive branch to all detractors, and a welcome mat to all comers) and his entire leadership team.

“There is much work to do, but with all hands on deck, we will achieve greater heights than even that imagined by our founding members.

“Once again, congratulations, and be assured of my confidence and support, even as I look forward to your programs geared at positioning APGA as a true national Party in the spirit of “My brothers’ keeper”.

“Bravo, my brother!”

Recall that videos from the venue of the quarterly joint INEC/IPAC Strategic Meeting with National Chairmen of political parties in Nigeria show Chief Njoku introducing himself as the National Chairman of APGA, during the introduction by party leaders at the event.

The videos, which recently went viral on social media, also show the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hailing and exchanging warm pleasantries with Njoku at the event, with speculations that he was congratulating him for his reaffirmation as the APGA National Chairman by courts in recent judgments.

Reacting to the congratulatory message from Ojukwu’s son, the Chief of Staff to Njoku and immediate-past National Youth Leader of APGA under the former National Chairman, Chief Victor Ike Oye, Comrade Anselem Nebeife Comrade Anselem Nebeife praised and described the endorsement from Ojukwu’s son as a significant and heartfelt gesture. He emphasized that this solidarity from the Ikemba Nnewi family signifies that Njoku’s leadership aligns with the vision of the founding fathers of APGA, restoring the legacy and reverence of their hero, Ikemba Ojukwu, within the party.

Nebeife also noted that the political landscape has shifted favourably towards their leadership, even as he also described the ongoing realignment within the party as a proof of their successful restoration of Ojukwu’s eternal respect and influence in APGA.

“The re-alignment continues because the tectonic plates of power has shifted. And it shifted in our favour,” he stated.