Simon Ekpa, Nigerian Police and Biafra kidnapers Of Lagos Igbo traders

Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of a faction of Biafra, in the wake of the murder of some kidnapers during gun duel at Ladipo market area, have termed the Nigerian Government terrorist for killing nine kidnappers who have been terrorizing the Igbo markets and predominant Igbo communities in Ladipo and Lagos in general.
The Nigerian police under a Yoruba Inspector General, Egbetokun, former Aide-de Camp to Bola Tinubu, equally Yoruba, who became President of Nigeria in May 2023, sent his men of Special Squad to neutralize eleven persons , mostly Biafrans, Biafra lovers and funders of
Biafran cause , who happened also to be kidnapping Biafrans to the tune of
billions of naira.
These dare devil kidnappers have been known
to arrest, keep people in detention for months till they pay the stipulated
ransome.
As the leader of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC,
an Intelligence Based Igbo Group, mandated by God to Shepherd Ndigbo into
Greatness, through Positive Changes Evident Across Africa’ I have access to
information on many things happening within and outside Igboland, that affects
Ndigbo.
Through years of non-propagandist,
non-emotional approach to issues affecting Ndigbo, Igbo mandate Congress, directly
or through proxies, have intervened in matters capable of creating bloodshed,
anarchy and endless strife both within Igboland and outside, including
instances where planned massacre of Ndigbo in the North, in the WAKE of IPOB
provocations were averted.
Igbo Mandate Congress had also forewarned
Ndigbo severally over issues which if the Igbo leaderships at various levels
have taken proactive actions the sorry state of Ndigbo would not be the state.
Therefore, Igbos around markets in Lagos
have complained about certain criminal gangs that kidnap, keep victims and
after releasing them, apologize and tell them that they will use the extorted
money to support actualization of Biafra. We got information that Igbo
billionaires in Lagos are being silently kidnapped and fleeced of various sums
between N100, N200m, 500m, 800m and on few occasions some claimed they extorted
about N1 billion from them in naira and dollars.
These Igbo billionaire businessmen in Lagos
kept silent, having nobody to complain to, since their kidnappers often claim
to be fighting for Biafra. From Alaba, Ikeja, Ladipo, Igbo billionaires or
their wards are being kidnapped and fleeced by fellow Biafrans. This situation
has been on for about three years.
When certain sections of Igbo leadership
asked us to do due diligence, we discovered that the kidnapped are taken to or
dropped around Ibadan, Sagamu, Mowe, Ibafo and other places for ease of pickup
by their relatives.
These Igbo billionaires have spoken secretly
that all their kidnappers speak fluent Igbo, and profess allegiance to one
faction of IPOB or the other. They all claimed that their extortion is to
enhance the realization of Biafra.
Since after the murder of ‘Double Lion’ in
Ihiala by members of the DoS branch of IPOB in concert with Governor Soludo
boys, the DoS branch of IPOB and the Auto-Pilot Branch have accused each other
of kidnapping, extortion, murder, beheading of fellow Biafrans, and their
accusations and counter-accusations have never abated till today.
While both sides traded blames over
kidnappings in the South East, these boys continued their kidnappings in Lagos
unnoticed. From 2022 when they allegedly extorted the first billion, it had
continued till 2024.
The Nigerian Police, a body known for
organic corruption, curiously were not able to track these hoodlums, despite
some lead from a few victims willing to speak up. However, by the Grace of
Almighty God, the corrupt Nigerian Police system, got tired of their
incompetence, and decided to apply due diligence in tracking the criminals.
The efforts of the Police yielded results. I
was told that President Tinubu was worried that his Lagos should not be a haven
for kidnappers, and gave orders for such elements to be busted. The Police also
started a forensic manhunt for the criminals.
God saved the Igbo billionaires of Lagos
such that on the 4th of July, 2024, the criminals came as usual to kidnap a
billionaire importer cum market leader, whom ostensibly, they expect to fleece
probably another billon. The Nigerian Police Force showed unusual
professionalism and tactical discipline, and at the end nine of the kidnappers
were killed. They were killed in under the watch of traders closing for work.
According to reports, two escaped with
bullet wounds. The gun duel was witnessed y Biafrans, Arewa, Oduduwa, Okija,
Christian, Muslims, Atheists, and the elated public cheered the Police for
outstanding performance.
The Chairman of Ladipo Market Traders
Association later led a delegation to visit the POLICE High Command on a commendation
visit.
When the identities of the kidnappers’ were
unveiled, it was discovered that a Nollywood Actor and Producer of Igbo Origin,
Henry Odenigbo, an ardent supporter of Biafra cause, was their ringleader.
While Lagosians were cheering the Police,
The Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile BRGIE, Mazi Simon
Ekpa, condemned the Nigerian Police for killing Nine kidnappers. Simon Ekpa
told his followers that the ‘Terrorist Nigerian Government have Murdered Nine
Innocent Biafrans’
Simon Ekpa was right, those people were
Biafrans. They believe in Biafra cause. Those they kidnapped earlier had
attested to it in private discussions. To that extent Simon Ekpa was right. The
critical question is, Are They Innocent Biafrans?
How can Biafrans kidnapping fellow Biafra
Igbo Traders in Lagos be called Innocent? How did the Prime Minister of Biafra
Republic Government in Exile arrive at his adjurations that those boys are
innocent?
How can Biafrans in Lagos be kidnapping
fellow Igbos and Biafrans and the Biafran High Command is clapping for them.
This is the tragedy that has befallen Ndigbo
since the new wave of Biafra secessionist movement started. Kidnappers,
beheaders of people, severer of female private parts, rapists, ritualists and
occultists have all claimed to be Biafra agitators.
It is as embarrassing to us in Igbo MANDATE
Congress, it is embarrassing to Ndigbo in the military who cannot return home
during festive periods because some riff raffs will severe their head the
manner they severed the heads of military couple Private Gloria Matthew, and
her fiancé Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu in June 2022, Lieutinant PP Johnson
in December 2022, and Major General Duru rtd in October 2023 and blamed
Cameroun for it.
I have condemned these atrocities in the
name of Biafra, in my personal capacity as Rev Obinna Akukwe, as Chieftain of
Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cleric, Activist and leader of responsible Igbo group.
I want to say again that if Biafrans who
kidnap, terrorize, extort, rape and kill fellow Biafran Igbo Traders in Lagos
are termed ‘Innocent’ by Biafran High Command, then to Hell with Biafra.
Rev Obinna Akukwe , Activist, Cleric, is the
Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, igbomanate@yahoo.com