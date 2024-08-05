Simon Ekpa, Nigerian Police and Biafra kidnapers Of Lagos Igbo traders

Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of a faction of Biafra, in the wake of the murder of some kidnapers during gun duel at Ladipo market area, have termed the Nigerian Government terrorist for killing nine kidnappers who have been terrorizing the Igbo markets and predominant Igbo communities in Ladipo and Lagos in general.

The Nigerian police under a Yoruba Inspector General, Egbetokun, former Aide-de Camp to Bola Tinubu, equally Yoruba, who became President of Nigeria in May 2023, sent his men of Special Squad to neutralize eleven persons , mostly Biafrans, Biafra lovers and funders of

Biafran cause , who happened also to be kidnapping Biafrans to the tune of

billions of naira.

These dare devil kidnappers have been known

to arrest, keep people in detention for months till they pay the stipulated

ransome.

As the leader of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC,

an Intelligence Based Igbo Group, mandated by God to Shepherd Ndigbo into

Greatness, through Positive Changes Evident Across Africa’ I have access to

information on many things happening within and outside Igboland, that affects

Ndigbo.

Through years of non-propagandist,

non-emotional approach to issues affecting Ndigbo, Igbo mandate Congress, directly

or through proxies, have intervened in matters capable of creating bloodshed,

anarchy and endless strife both within Igboland and outside, including

instances where planned massacre of Ndigbo in the North, in the WAKE of IPOB

provocations were averted.

Igbo Mandate Congress had also forewarned

Ndigbo severally over issues which if the Igbo leaderships at various levels

have taken proactive actions the sorry state of Ndigbo would not be the state.

Therefore, Igbos around markets in Lagos

have complained about certain criminal gangs that kidnap, keep victims and

after releasing them, apologize and tell them that they will use the extorted

money to support actualization of Biafra. We got information that Igbo

billionaires in Lagos are being silently kidnapped and fleeced of various sums

between N100, N200m, 500m, 800m and on few occasions some claimed they extorted

about N1 billion from them in naira and dollars.

These Igbo billionaire businessmen in Lagos

kept silent, having nobody to complain to, since their kidnappers often claim

to be fighting for Biafra. From Alaba, Ikeja, Ladipo, Igbo billionaires or

their wards are being kidnapped and fleeced by fellow Biafrans. This situation

has been on for about three years.

When certain sections of Igbo leadership

asked us to do due diligence, we discovered that the kidnapped are taken to or

dropped around Ibadan, Sagamu, Mowe, Ibafo and other places for ease of pickup

by their relatives.

These Igbo billionaires have spoken secretly

that all their kidnappers speak fluent Igbo, and profess allegiance to one

faction of IPOB or the other. They all claimed that their extortion is to

enhance the realization of Biafra.

Since after the murder of ‘Double Lion’ in

Ihiala by members of the DoS branch of IPOB in concert with Governor Soludo

boys, the DoS branch of IPOB and the Auto-Pilot Branch have accused each other

of kidnapping, extortion, murder, beheading of fellow Biafrans, and their

accusations and counter-accusations have never abated till today.

While both sides traded blames over

kidnappings in the South East, these boys continued their kidnappings in Lagos

unnoticed. From 2022 when they allegedly extorted the first billion, it had

continued till 2024.

The Nigerian Police, a body known for

organic corruption, curiously were not able to track these hoodlums, despite

some lead from a few victims willing to speak up. However, by the Grace of

Almighty God, the corrupt Nigerian Police system, got tired of their

incompetence, and decided to apply due diligence in tracking the criminals.

The efforts of the Police yielded results. I

was told that President Tinubu was worried that his Lagos should not be a haven

for kidnappers, and gave orders for such elements to be busted. The Police also

started a forensic manhunt for the criminals.

God saved the Igbo billionaires of Lagos

such that on the 4th of July, 2024, the criminals came as usual to kidnap a

billionaire importer cum market leader, whom ostensibly, they expect to fleece

probably another billon. The Nigerian Police Force showed unusual

professionalism and tactical discipline, and at the end nine of the kidnappers

were killed. They were killed in under the watch of traders closing for work.

According to reports, two escaped with

bullet wounds. The gun duel was witnessed y Biafrans, Arewa, Oduduwa, Okija,

Christian, Muslims, Atheists, and the elated public cheered the Police for

outstanding performance.

The Chairman of Ladipo Market Traders

Association later led a delegation to visit the POLICE High Command on a commendation

visit.

When the identities of the kidnappers’ were

unveiled, it was discovered that a Nollywood Actor and Producer of Igbo Origin,

Henry Odenigbo, an ardent supporter of Biafra cause, was their ringleader.

While Lagosians were cheering the Police,

The Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile BRGIE, Mazi Simon

Ekpa, condemned the Nigerian Police for killing Nine kidnappers. Simon Ekpa

told his followers that the ‘Terrorist Nigerian Government have Murdered Nine

Innocent Biafrans’

Simon Ekpa was right, those people were

Biafrans. They believe in Biafra cause. Those they kidnapped earlier had

attested to it in private discussions. To that extent Simon Ekpa was right. The

critical question is, Are They Innocent Biafrans?

How can Biafrans kidnapping fellow Biafra

Igbo Traders in Lagos be called Innocent? How did the Prime Minister of Biafra

Republic Government in Exile arrive at his adjurations that those boys are

innocent?

How can Biafrans in Lagos be kidnapping

fellow Igbos and Biafrans and the Biafran High Command is clapping for them.

This is the tragedy that has befallen Ndigbo

since the new wave of Biafra secessionist movement started. Kidnappers,

beheaders of people, severer of female private parts, rapists, ritualists and

occultists have all claimed to be Biafra agitators.

It is as embarrassing to us in Igbo MANDATE

Congress, it is embarrassing to Ndigbo in the military who cannot return home

during festive periods because some riff raffs will severe their head the

manner they severed the heads of military couple Private Gloria Matthew, and

her fiancé Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu in June 2022, Lieutinant PP Johnson

in December 2022, and Major General Duru rtd in October 2023 and blamed

Cameroun for it.

I have condemned these atrocities in the

name of Biafra, in my personal capacity as Rev Obinna Akukwe, as Chieftain of

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cleric, Activist and leader of responsible Igbo group.

I want to say again that if Biafrans who

kidnap, terrorize, extort, rape and kill fellow Biafran Igbo Traders in Lagos

are termed ‘Innocent’ by Biafran High Command, then to Hell with Biafra.

Rev Obinna Akukwe , Activist, Cleric, is the

Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC, igbomanate@yahoo.com